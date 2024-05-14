Assassin’s Creed: Shadows will be revealed this week

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red is now officially Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and a new trailer is on the way to solidify this refresh. As previously announced, Shadows is a new assassin tale set in Feudal Japan – a locale that has been requested as an AC setting for years. Beyond this, Ubisoft has not officially revealed much about Shadows, although it’s worth noting that its recent reveal teasers did contain some extra information.

As noted by several social media users, the YouTube description under the Assassin’s Creed Shadows world premiere trailer video seems to have spoiled the game’s release date: 15 November 2024.

A data miner named Frax has also shared further details confirming additional DLC and purchasable microtransactions for the game. According to Frax, Shadows will have a season pass, welcome pack, and two major expansions priced around USD $25 (AUD $37). While these details aren’t confirmed, it’s worth noting that Frax announced the Shadows subtitle prior to Ubisoft’s official reveal.

We’ll likely know more about the game and these expansions very shortly, as Ubisoft has now locked in that aforementioned world premiere trailer on YouTube. It’s set to air on 15 May 2024, depending on your local timezone:

Australia – 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (16 May)

– 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (16 May) New Zealand – 4:00 am NZST (16 May)

– 4:00 am NZST (16 May) United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm PT (15 May)

– 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm PT (15 May) United Kingdom – 5:00 pm BST | 4:00 pm GMT (15 May)

Given this reveal is cinematic, we’re likely to see a vaguer glimpse at the game’s Feudal Japan setting, perhaps a protagonist reveal, and light teasers for what’s to come. We’re likely to get a better look at gameplay around Ubisoft Forward in June 2024, so it’s best to stay patient for firmer details.