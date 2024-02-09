Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will launch by March 2025

Ubisoft has confirmed the next major Assassin’s Creed game, currently known as Codename Red, will launch within the next fiscal year – the period ending March 2025. The release window was confirmed within the company’s latest financial earnings report, where the status of multiple upcoming and newly-released titles was confirmed.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red was named in a rundown of “promising” new games by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, alongside Star Wars Outlaws, which was confirmed to be on track to release in 2024.

“Moving forward, we’re gearing up for a very promising line-up for fiscal year 2025, including the upcoming release of Star Wars Outlaws in 2024 … as well as Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, set in the long-awaited feudal Japan universe,” Guillemot said. “We look forward to revealing the full extent of the creative capabilities of Ubisoft’s teams, who are working hard to make these games a success that will live up to gamers’ expectations.”

Read: Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red revealed, set in Feudal Japan

For now, not much is known about Assassin’s Creed Codename Red beyond its setting of Feudal Japan, but we’re likely to learn more later in 2024, as Ubisoft gears up for release. As noted in the Ubisoft financial reports, 2023’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been a notable success so far, so there’s likely high hopes for the next adventure in the series.

Elsewhere in its latest financial report, Ubisoft shared a number of updates for Q3 FY24, specifically praising Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for positive reception and critical acclaim on launch. According to Ubisoft, this “strong sequence of high-quality new releases designed to be long sellers” is expected to benefit the company in the long run.

More than anything, it’s nice to see this acknowledged – as recent games like Mario vs. Rabbids Sparks of Hope have proven Ubisoft titles typically sell over a longer, sustained period and achieve success later in their life cycles, even when labelled early sales disappointments.

We’re likely to hear much more from Ubisoft in the coming months, as it launches Skull and Bones and prepares for new adventures in Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Codename Red.