Assassin’s Creed: Mirage could arrive in early 2023

Two weeks before Ubisoft’s major ‘Forward’ showcase in September, fresh details about the alleged Assassin’s Creed spin-off starring Valhalla‘s Basim have seemingly leaked. While these rumours are yet to be confirmed, they have been partially verified by Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier, who has reported on the game for several months.

According to YouTube content creator j0nathon, who claims to have access to insider information from Ubisoft, the next Assassin’s Creed game will be subtitled ‘Mirage‘ and, as previously reported, will star Basim in the main role.

Mirage will reportedly be set in the late ‘800s and will take place in Baghdad. The game is being described as a ‘return to basics’ and will allegedly not feature levelling or dialogue choices, although it’s claimed there will be multiple cities to explore, and Eagle Vision will return.

According to a French translation from Rebs Gaming, j0nathon revealed the following features in his latest video:

Mirage will be set between 860-860 in Baghdad, during the Anarchy at Samarra, a historic event that saw the Abbasid Caliphate devolve into chaos

The game will follow Basim in his youth, as he grows from a young thief to joining the Hidden Ones

There will be multiple cities to explore, separated by deserts and rivers, much like the original Assassin’s Creed. This game will also serve as the main inspiration for the new adventure.

There will be no more dialogue choices, gender options, or levelling systems. Gameplay will reportedly differ slightly from Valhalla. Eagle Vision is back, as well as the ‘drone bird’.

Basim’s main weapon is a String Dagger.

The mythological version of Loki will play a part in the story, with a chapter titled ‘Visions of Loki’ exploring how the trickster was able to manifest in Basim’s body.

In addition, j0nathon has also claimed that Ubisoft has been working on a complete remake of the original Assassin’s Creed game, which is reportedly based on the engine and assets of Mirage. It’s claimed this remake will be part of the Mirage season pass, which will also allegedly include a Constantinople DLC adventure, starring Basim and Sigurd.

This content will reportedly launch in Spring 2023 (Northern Hemisphere).

While these rumours are yet to be officially confirmed, Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier has responded to the claims with a few of his own.

‘A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin’s Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not (“multiple cities to explore”),’ Schreier said.

Currently, it’s unknown whether the rest of the rumour is founded in reality, or on vague whispers. Given Ubisoft Forward is set for 10 September 2022, it’s unlikely we’ll have to wait long to learn more about this alleged adventure.