Multiple Assassin’s Creed games are getting modern remakes

Ubisoft is currently working on multiple remakes of classic Assassin’s Creed games, CEO Yves Guillemot has confirmed in a recent interview. A range of other Assassin’s Creed adventures are also being developed in tandem, with plans for Ubisoft to increase the regularity of its game releases.

We can expect to see a range of remakes, as well as games with “experience variety” as Ubisoft looks to expand Assassin’s Creed, while returning to its roots. When asked about these plans, Guillemot was enthusiastic about the future, and everything fans have to look forward to.

“Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernise them,” Guillemot said. “There are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich.”

“Secondly, to answer your question, there will be plenty of experience variety. The goal is to have Assassin’s Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year.”

Read: Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches in November 2024

Guillemot also mentioned Assassin’s Creed Hexe as an exciting experience to come, with this game being described as “a very different game from Assassin’s Creed Shadows” in a way that’s “going to surprise people.”

What Assassin’s Creed games are being remade?

In his interview, Guillemot stopped short of confirming which Assassin’s Creed games will be remade, but it’s worth noting that rumours have been floating about one particular remake over the last year.

As first reported by Kotaku, it’s believed Ubisoft is currently working on a remake of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag. Sources speaking to the website claimed it was in the “early stages” of development as of July 2023, and that it was still several years away from release. Given a year has passed since that report, it’s fair to assume this Black Flag remake has now made significant progress, and that we could see it over the next year or two.

As for what else is in the works, that’s pure speculation for now. The original Assassin’s Creed could certainly do with a fully-fledged remake that would help it to realise its potential, and make it more approachable for modern audiences.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, a HD remaster of Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations was a welcome recent release, but Ezio’s story certainly has potential to be remade, with a view to expand and beautify its version of Italy. Given the modern direction of Assassin’s Creed, a remake may reduce or remove the focus on Desmond and his unfortunate end, but that’s assumption only.

Beyond these potential remakes, we could also see smaller titles like Assassin’s Creed 3: Liberation return – or perhaps the Chronicles spin-offs. Ubisoft has plenty to draw from here.

At this stage, the company is focussed on the upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows in November 2024, but it does sound likely there’s plenty more to come over the next few years. Stay tuned for updates.