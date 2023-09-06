Apple Arcade: New James Bond game joins September 2023 releases

Apple has revealed the full slate of games set to hit its Apple Arcade subscription service in September 2023, and there are some rather intriguing titles on the way – including a surprise James Bond mobile game adaptation, called Cypher 007.

It appears the game will be a trip down memory lane, with Bond revisiting his past 60 years of spy adventures while trapped by Blofeld, the sinister head of the Spectre organisation. Bond will explore a ‘mental prison’ in the game, and use his skills to gather intel and secrets, before escaping these missions and tackling his enemies in the real world.

Elsewhere, Apple Arcade is shortly introducing a cosy life simulator set in Japan and featuring an array of seasonal festivals, as well as a good-looking tower defence adventure, and the return of My Talking Angela, the virtual pet.

Here’s the full rundown of every game coming to Apple Arcade in September 2023, per Apple.

My Talking Angela 2+ (Outfit Limited) – Arriving 8 September: ‘Players will help Angela, a fashionable cat, stay busy in her big-city home, including practicing new dance moves, baking delicious treats, making original music, and designing jewelry. A variety of mini games and puzzles will keep players on their toes as they put their skills and reflexes to the test.’

Image: Game Start

Japanese Rural Life Adventure (Game Start) – Available 15 September: ‘This cozy life simulation game is presented in a gorgeous and carefully crafted pixel art style. Farm, cook, fish, collect, explore, and experience the beautiful changing seasons of Japan.’

Junkworld (Ironhide) – Available 22 September: ‘Filled with daring adventures, perilous terrains, and dubious companions, Junkworld finds players commanding the resourceful Scavenger clan. Deploy towers, use special units and gadgets, and train amazing heroes to survive the mayhem of post-apocalyptic tactical battles.’

Cypher 007 (Tilting Point) – Available 29 September: ‘Blofeld, criminal mastermind and head of Spectre, has once again hatched a plan to sabotage Bond, his archenemy. This time he has utilized a brainwashing technique known as Cypher, holding Bond captive in a mental prison in an attempt to turn him into the ultimate double agent. In this top-down stealth action adventure game, players will help Agent 007 on his most challenging mission yet.’

In addition to four new game releases, Apple has also revealed a host of updates are coming to the most popular games on Apple Arcade in September 2023. Hello Kitty Island Adventure will get a new update on 29 September, and this will introduce the Halloween-themed ‘Spooky Celebration’ event alongside three new visitors to Friendship Island: Baku, Cherry, and Berry.

Jetpack Joyride 2 is getting new game modes and mini-events, and What the Car?, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, and Angry Birds Reloaded are also getting new content.

To find out more about the latest games and updates coming to Apple Arcade – an AU $7.99/month game subscription service available for iOS devices – head to the Apple website.