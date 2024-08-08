News

Apple Arcade gets NFL Retro Bowl ’25 and more in September 2024

Apple Arcade is getting three new games in September, including a new Apple Vision Pro title.
8 Aug 2024 10:11
Leah J. Williams
Apple Arcade is getting three new games in September 2024, adding to its ever-growing lineup of strong mobile titles. The first new game is NFL Retro Bowl ’25 from New Star Games, which lets you “become the ultimate armchair quarterback” as you take charge of popular NFL players and teams. It’s a relaunch of Retro Bowl+ with added features to celebrate the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

Next, we have Good Shepherd Entertainment’s Monster Train+, which lets you take part in tactical deck-building battles as you attempt to “defend the final burning pyre from the celestial forces of heaven.” In roguelite rounds, you’ll gather various monsters, and then pit them against roving enemies, using clever strategy to advance.

The third new game for the month is Puzzle Sculpt, a new Apple Vision Pro spatial title from Schell Games. This is a 3D picross puzzle game, where players will remove cubes from a block until they find the hidden voxel item inside. This game uses XR features to allow players to solve puzzles in the “real world” and then place their discovered objects onto nearby surfaces, as virtual decorations.

All three new games will be available for Apple Arcade subscribers to download and play from 5 September 2024.

Read: Marvel’s What If…? Apple Vision Pro XR spin-off gets first trailer

In addition to these games, a variety of existing Apple Arcade titles are also getting updates in the coming weeks. Perhaps the most exciting update is that excellent puzzle game stitch. is getting Shrek-themed sewing hoops, so you’ll be able to spend time recreating some of the most iconic scenes from the film on your virtual thread canvas.

Crayola Create & Play is also getting new Smithsonian collaboration content, with players able to explore a new open world area, and visit in-game exhibits.

Finally, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition is also getting a major update in August. This will introduce Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, as well as her palace, and new quest and friendship items.

You can learn more about the latest updates for Apple Arcade on the Apple website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

