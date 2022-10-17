News

 > PC

Apex Legends introduces new trans hero, Catalyst

Catalyst is the first trans woman to join the Apex Legends roster of heroes. Here's what you need to know.
18 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
apex legends game catalyst hero

PC

Image: EA / Respawn Entertainment

Share Icon

Apex Legends is set to expand in November, with the new Eclipse chapter introducing fresh content alongside a brand new hero: Catalyst, a terraformer and conjurer with the ability to control dangerous ferrofluid. Notably, she is the game’s first trans woman hero, and joins a diverse cast of deadly and delightful characters.

Developer Respawn worked closely with advocacy organisation GLAAD, and directly with transgender individuals at the company, to create Catalyst and ensure accurate and respectful representation in the game, according to GamesRadar.

A new cinematic trailer that focusses on the future of Apex Legends has revealed more about Catalyst about her special abilities, including her past amongst friends, and her transition journey.

The clip also reveals Catalyst has a deep history with Cleo, the moon of Boreas that will play a key role in the events of the Eclipse chapter. It appears Catalyst was part of an eco-terrorist plot against the mining company Hammond Robotics at one point in her long career, which puts her in direct conflict with major forces in the game.

Read: Apex Legends studio Respawn speaks out against developer harassment

Apex Legends: Eclipse will focus on this conflict, with the semi-broken moon of Cleo being a key setting in future battles.

When the new content launches, players can expect Catalyst to join the fight on a brand new ‘stellar’ map. Also included will be a brand new gifting feature, which allows players to send items to their friends, and a fresh Season 15 Eclipse Battle Pass, which rewards players with new skins and other cosmetics.

Apex Legends: Eclipse is set to launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Origin and Steam on 1 November 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC Xbox
More
meta horizon worlds metaverse
?>
News

Meta's Horizon Worlds metaverse is reportedly struggling

Meta's proprietary metaverse, Horizon Worlds, is reportedly underperforming and has little retention.

Leah J. Williams
feedler trolli halo world championship
?>
News

Trolli has created a Halo 'Feedler' that shoots gummy worms

The Feedler gun will shoot Trolli worms into the mouths of 'enemy targets' at the Halo World Championship.

Leah J. Williams
video game soundtracks
?>
News

Activision files patent for AI-generated game soundtracks

A new Activision patent could reveal the future of video game soundtracks – with artificial intelligence at the fore.

Leah J. Williams
platinumgames live service
?>
News

Bayonetta actor encourages boycott after 'immoral' pay offer (update)

Voice actor Hellena Taylor has alleged PlatinumGames offered her an 'insulting' low fee for work on Bayonetta 3.

Leah J. Williams
league of legends riot games wargaming sydney
?>
News

League of Legends developer Riot Games acquires Wargaming Sydney

Wargaming Sydney will become known as Riot Sydney moving forward, with all staff transferring to the new brand.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login