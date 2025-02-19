Annapurna Interactive is hosting a game showcase in Feb 2025

Annapurna Interactive is set to host a major 30-minute showcase for new and upcoming games in development with the publisher, including previously-announced titles Wanderstop, Skin Deep, Wheel World, Faraway, Lushfoil, To a T, and Morsels.

As noted, Annapurna Interactive has a keen eye for creative, unique games, having previously published titles like Cocoon, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, What Remains of Edith Finch, Outer Wilds, and cat sim Stray.

What’s also worth noting is this will be the publisher’s first major showcase since a staff exodus which led to a complete overhaul of its publishing division. In September 2024, Annapurna’s entire games team resigned together, reportedly following a disagreement with management.

As reported by Bloomberg, Annapurna Interactive President Nathan Gary had reportedly been in discussions with Annapurna founder Megan Ellison to split off the company as an independent games publisher. These negotiations were ended without resolve, and so Gary resigned. He was joined by other executives, and then the rest of the Annapurna Interactive team.

Since this move, the remaining Annapurna team have reformed under a new banner, and have reportedly purchased the IP of Private Division as a basis to move forward with publishing duties.

Read: Private Division’s portfolio reportedly acquired by former Annapurna staff

While Annapurna Interactive’s future appeared uncertain, it does appear the company is now moving forward, likely with a completely new publishing team on board. Games including those mentioned – Wanderstop, Skin Deep, Wheel World, Faraway, Lushfoil, To a T, and Morsels – remain under the Annapurna banner, and we’re set to see what’s next for them in the publisher’s upcoming showcase.

For Annapurna, it will likely be an opportunity to reconnect with its audience base, and reassure the public that work continues, despite the rather public split with its original team.

How to watch the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025

As announced, the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 will air on 24 February 2025, depending on your local time zone. Here’s when you can tune in around the world:

Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (25 February)

– 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (25 February) New Zealand – 6:00 am NZDT (25 February)

– 6:00 am NZDT (25 February) United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (24 February)

– 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (24 February) United Kingdom – 5:00 pm GMT | 6:00 pm BST (24 February)

The show will air on the Annapurna Interactive YouTube channel, with a livestream, and a later VOD for those unable to tune in at launch.