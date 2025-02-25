Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 – Every game announcement

Annapurna Interactive has kicked off its new era, post-staff exodus, with a flashy showcase revealing more about each of the games that remain under the publisher’s banner. Notably, the showcase kicked off with a reel highlighting a range of its most award-winning games, with characters from projects like Kentucky Route Zero popping in for fun cameos.

While it went unsaid, it did appear to be a significant reminder of the games Annapurna Interactive has published in the past, with this segment transitioning into new trailers and tidbits for upcoming games yet to be published. Reading between the lines, Annapurna Interactive is keen to reassure developers and fans that it remains committed to publishing great games.

Here’s all the big reveals from the show.

Wheel World

First up, the developers at Messhof revealed more about Wheel World, an upcoming cycling game where you’ll grab a bike, and head off to explore an open world with few bounds. This game features a lovely cel-shaded art style and bright, beautiful colours that should make it a joy to explore. As announced, the game is set to launch for PS5, Xbox, and PC in Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

Wanderstop

Next was a hype reel and chat about Wanderstop, an upcoming “narrative-centric cosy game” about “people going through changes that they don’t necessarily want to be going through, and seeing how they react.” This game is set to launch for PS5, Xbox, and PC on 11 March 2025, and looks perfect for those who want a quiet, wholesome experience with a meaningful story.

Skin Deep

Next up was Skin Deep, a new comedic first-person shooter set in space. This game started development in 2018, and has slowly expanded over time, as its team worked together to create new avenues, and enhance its narrative and humour. This game is set to release for PC on 30 April 2025.

Geometric Interactive

During the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025, Geometric Interactive popped in to discuss the pride of working on Cocoon, and to confirm its next game will be published by Annapurna Interactive. This is described as being “unlike anything” the studio has worked on before, which is incredibly intriguing. For now, that’s all the studio had to say about its next project.

Lushfoil Photography Sim

Next up, Matt Newell of Perth, Western Australia popped in to discuss his highly-anticipated solo project, Lushfoil Photography Sim. This is an exploration game where you’ll wander forests and plains, completing light objectives or making your own fun. The whole point is to lose yourself in this game, and be swept away by its lush scenes. As announced, Lushfoil Photography Sim is set to launch in early 2025.

Faraway

Faraway was featured next. This is a one-button exploration game where you control a shooting star that “wants to stay alive and travel,” and does that by creating constellations in a minimalist, colourful world. While seemingly simple in nature, this game has deep systems, and allows you to venture far and wide to create your own cosmic worlds. Faraway launches on PC in 2025.

to a T

Next, Keita Takahashi popped in for a new look and release date reveal for to a T. This upcoming game is about a teenager and a dog having fun, and travelling through a cutesy world. As Takahashi says, you can talk to a giraffe in your travels, and that’s a very clear hook. Per the game’s fun new musical trailer, to a T will launch on 28 May 2025, on Xbox, PS5, and PC.

Morsels

This was followed by a new glimpse and chat about Morsels, an action-roguelike game about exploring a concrete world as a tiny mouse that can transform into a range of monsters, using collectible cards. Morsels launches in 2025.

In a final trailer, Annapurna Interactive announced Sayonara Wild Hearts is now available on PS5, complete with haptic feedback, a 120FPS refresh rate, and more improvements, as well as a new unlockable mode.

You can watch the entire Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 on YouTube.