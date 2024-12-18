Amazon’s Secret Level is getting a second season

Secret Level, the anthology series adapting a variety of video game stories, has been renewed for a second season at Amazon Prime Video. Currently, not much is known about what’s next for this series, but we can expect it will continue in a similar vein to the first, with new video games likely to be adapted.

As reported by Variety, the new season order has been handed down due to the wild popularity of Secret Level‘s debut season. Despite mixed reviews for some episodes, it’s proved to be a major smash hit, setting records for Prime Video. On launch, it was the most-watched animated series debut of all time on the streamer, and it was reportedly “watched for 155.3 million minutes in the US during its first week of availability.” (These stats are provided by Luminate.)

While Amazon has not revealed anything about the upcoming second season of Secret Level, its existence is very promising. The first season of the show included ambitious adaptations of major properties like Mega Man, Armored Core, Pac-Man, and more. Showrunners worked alongside companies including Capcom, Bandai Namco Entertainment, PlayStation Studios, Xbox Game Studios, and more.

A second season would likely double down on these relationships, potentially adapting new franchises from these studios. Of course, the prestige tied with the show could also inspire other studios to lend their IP – and there’s certainly plenty of games that feel ripe for adaptation.

So far, episodes included in Secret Level have been standalone, but it’s worth noting the Pac-Man episode will actually lead into upcoming grimdark adaptation, Shadow Labyrinth. Other episodes have the same potential, and realistically, many of them could be spun off into their own franchise, should they prove particularly popular.

In its current form, Secret Level feels like a collection of potential pilot episodes, and in a world where game adaptations are becoming more popular – and most importantly, higher quality – it could play an important role in the future of video game adaptations.

For now, we’ll have to stay tuned to see what Amazon has planned for Secret Level. A second season is likely some time away, given how long its animated episodes take to develop, but we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on upcoming news. Stay tuned for more.