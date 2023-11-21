Amazon Black Friday 2023: The best video game and board game deals in Australia

Amazon Australia is currently hosting its Black Friday 2023 sale, with a range of deals for items in nearly every category – from household goods to toys, video games, hardware, board games, and more. If you’re looking to snap up your Christmas presents early, or just looking to treat yourself, there’s plenty of options around.
The realm of video games is solidly represented in Amazon’s latest Black Friday sales, with new release titles getting first-time discounts, and the best games of the past few years slipping to their lowest prices yet – God of War Ragnarok, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and The Last of Us Part 1 amongst them.
Read: Amazon Black Friday 2023 – Best Deals on PC Gaming Hardware and Accessories
There are also plenty of fantastic board games going cheap, including titles from the underrated Unmatched series, Disney Villainous, and more.
Here are all the best deals from the Amazon Australia Black Friday 2023 sale.
Note: All deals are available on Amazon Australia, and are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Check your local Amazon store for equivalent Black Friday 2023 sale prices. This list will be updated as new deals pop up throughout the week. GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
Amazon Black Friday 2023: The best video game deals in Australia
Here are the best deals on video games we’ve spotted on Amazon Australia:
PS4 | PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5) – $49.00
$79.95(-39%)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Expansion (PS4) – $8.66
$19.95(-57%)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (PS5) – $84.00
$109.95(-24%)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion (PS5) – $44.95
$89.95(-50%)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) – $33.95
$79.95(-58%)
- Demon’s Souls (PS5) – $56.95
$124.95(-54%)
- EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) – $49.00
$109.95(-55%)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) – $28.00
$99.95(-72%)
- God of War: Ragnarok (PS5) – $69.95
$124.95(-44%)
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – $59.95
$124.95(-52%)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – $58.95
$94.95(-38%)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – $39.00
$79.95(-51%)
- Let’s Sing 2024 (PS5) – $39.00
$59.95(-35%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) – $45.95
$94.95(-52%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) – $99.00
$124.95(-21%)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) – $59.00
$109.95(-46%)
- NBA 2K24 (PS5) – $43.00
$119.95(-64%)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) – $56.95
$124.95(-54%)
- Red Dead Redemption (PS4) – $45.00
$69.95(-36%)
- Sonic Superstars (PS5) – $54.00
$99.95(-46%)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $45.95
$109.95(-58%)
- The Callisto Protocol (PS5) – $28.00
$59.95(-53%)
- The Last Of Us Part 1 (PS5) – $69.95
$124.95(-44%)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) – $39.00
$54.95(-29%)
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) – $29.00
$79.95(-64%)
Xbox
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – $84.00
$109.95(-24%)
- EA Sports FC 24 – $49.00
$109.95(-55%)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – $47.00
$79.95(411%)
- Let’s Sing 2024 – $39.00
$59.95(-35%)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – $28.00
$109.95(-75%)
- Minecraft Legends – $29.00
$69.95(-59%)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – $59.00
$109.95(-46%)
- NBA 2K24 – $43.00
$119.95(-64%)
- Sonic Superstars – $54.00
$99.95(-46%)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $45.95
$109.95(-58%)
- The Callisto Protocol – $28.00
$59.95(-53%)
Nintendo Switch
- EA Sports FC 24 – $39.00
$89.95(-57%)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition – $19.95
$79.95(-75%)
- Just Dance 2024 – $53.45
$79.95(-33%)
- Sonic Superstars – $54.00
$99.95(-46%)
- Splatoon 3 – $65.95
$79.95(-18%)
- Super Bomberman R 2 – $42.44
$59.95(-20%)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $64.00
$79.95(-20%)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $59.00
$89.95(-34%)
Amazon Black Friday 2023: The best board game deals in Australia
If you’re more in the mood for some tabletop gaming, then Amazon AU also has you covered, with a range of solid deals on the best board games around. Here’s a few of the best we’ve spotted:
- Alien: Fate of the Nostromo – $63.86
$85.38(-25%)
- Azul: Summer Pavilion – $30.56
$42.00(-29%)
- Chronicles of Crime – $59.27
$79.95(-26%)
- Disney Villainous – $64.78
$99.95(-45%)
- Dune Imperium – $52.78
$69.95(-25%)
- Dungeons & Dragons: The Yawning Portal – $55.98
$99.99(-44%)
- Forbidden Island – $28.00
$39.95(-30%)
- Hero Quest – $163.39
$209.99(-22%)
- King of Monster Island – $44.15
$51.95(-15%)
- King of Tokyo (Monster Box) – $67.99
$84.49(-20%)
- Last Message – $22.45
$39.95(-44%)
- Machi Koro – $34.35
$42.95(-15%)
- Marvel Villainous – $72.77
$149.99(-51%)
- Mysterium – $46.36
$69.95(-34%)
- Mysterium Park – $35.16
$49.95(-30%)
- Nidavellir – $37.34
$69.95(-47%)
- Pandemic – $30.59
$69.95(-56%)
- Pandemic Legacy Season 0 – $89.24
$154.95(-42%)
- Reload – $39.94
$79.95(-50%)
- Spirit Island – $87.98
$109.99(-20%)
- Splendor Duel – $42.36
$47.53(-10%)
- Star Wars Villainous – $56.61
$76.16(-25%)
- Sushi Go Party! – $29.73
$40.00(-26%)
- Terraforming Mars – $71.98
$89.99(-20%)
- Ticket to Ride: Europe – $44.18
$67.49(-35%)
- The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 – $87.42
$102.85(-15%)
- Unmatched: Marvel – Hells Kitchen – $34.37
$40.45(-15%)
- Unmatched: Marvel – Redemption Row – $34.37
$40.45(-15%)