Amazon Black Friday 2023: The best video game and board game deals in Australia

Amazon Australia is currently hosting its Black Friday 2023 sale, with a range of deals for items in nearly every category – from household goods to toys, video games, hardware, board games, and more. If you’re looking to snap up your Christmas presents early, or just looking to treat yourself, there’s plenty of options around.

The realm of video games is solidly represented in Amazon’s latest Black Friday sales, with new release titles getting first-time discounts, and the best games of the past few years slipping to their lowest prices yet – God of War Ragnarok, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and The Last of Us Part 1 amongst them.

There are also plenty of fantastic board games going cheap, including titles from the underrated Unmatched series, Disney Villainous, and more.

Here are all the best deals from the Amazon Australia Black Friday 2023 sale.

Note: All deals are available on Amazon Australia, and are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Check your local Amazon store for equivalent Black Friday 2023 sale prices. This list will be updated as new deals pop up throughout the week. GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Amazon Black Friday 2023: The best video game deals in Australia

Here are the best deals on video games we’ve spotted on Amazon Australia:

PS4 | PS5

Xbox

Nintendo Switch

Amazon Black Friday 2023: The best board game deals in Australia

If you’re more in the mood for some tabletop gaming, then Amazon AU also has you covered, with a range of solid deals on the best board games around. Here’s a few of the best we’ve spotted: