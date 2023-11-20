Black Friday 2023 – Best Deals on PC Gaming Hardware and Accessories

It’s time for Black Friday again, the US shopping holiday that has strangely proliferated all around the world, encouraging people to justify long put-off purchases with the tantalising prospect of a few dollars saved. But if you’re truly in the market for something, especially as we head towards the gift-giving season, Amazon Australia has some pretty good deals on PC gaming hardware and accessories for Black Friday 2023.
We’ve had a browse of some of the deals on offer, and hand-picked some of the better deals on some bits and pieces that we can personally vouch for. These are all items that we’ve tried at one point or another and come away with a positive impression of, with deals good enough that we’d personally consider them.
So if you’re looking for a good headset, keyboard, mouse, or something else, hopefully these suggestions will set you on the right path!
Note: This article will be continually updated throughout Black Friday 2023 as new offers are discovered
Amazon AU Black Friday 2023 Deals – PC gaming accessories
Gaming Headsets
- Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless – $499
$735(32% off) (Cheapest Price Ever!)
- Steelseries Arctis Nova 7 Range – $222 $
222(-44%)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha – $109
$159(-31%)
- EPOS H6PRO Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset – $98
$259(-62%)
- Logitech G G432 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset – $74
$169(-56%)
Gaming Keyboards
- Apex Pro TKL Wireless (2023) – $255 $
395(-35%)
- Apex Pro Mini Wireless – $359 $
499(-28%)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 – $178 $
269(-34%)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 – $89
$159(-44%)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 – $111
$159(-30%)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 – $115
$240(-52%)
- Logitech G G512 Lightsync – $98 $200 (-50%)
Gaming Mice
- SteelSeries Rival 3 – $59
$735(-27%)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless – $109
$229(-52%)
- Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless – $169
$279(-39%)
Dedicated Gaming Microphones
- Logitech Blue Yeti Game Streaming Kit – $131
$240(-45%)
- HyperX QuadCast S – RGB USB – $199
$300(-34%)
Storage Options
- WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD – $159
$199(-20%)
- Samsung Portable SSD T7, 500GB – $75
$159(-52%)
Gaming Monitors
- Samsung 27 Inch Odyssey G51C (2560×1440) – $322
$500(-35%)
- LG 38 inch Ultrawide Curved Monitor 38WN95C (3840 x 1600) – $1539
$2199(-30%)
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor S3222DGM (2560 x 1440) – $509
$700(-27%)
- Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 34inch 175Hz Curved Gaming Monitor – $1528
$2000(-24%)
Gaming Laptops
- Razer Blade 17 – 12th Gen i9-12900HK, RTX 3080 Ti – $2899
$5717(-49%)
- ASUS ROG Strix G17 – AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, RTX 4060 – $2599
$3600(-28%)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrs G15, AMDRyzen 9 6900HS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 – $2218
$4200(-47%)
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.