Black Friday 2023 – Best Deals on PC Gaming Hardware and Accessories

It’s time for Black Friday again, the US shopping holiday that has strangely proliferated all around the world, encouraging people to justify long put-off purchases with the tantalising prospect of a few dollars saved. But if you’re truly in the market for something, especially as we head towards the gift-giving season, Amazon Australia has some pretty good deals on PC gaming hardware and accessories for Black Friday 2023.

We’ve had a browse of some of the deals on offer, and hand-picked some of the better deals on some bits and pieces that we can personally vouch for. These are all items that we’ve tried at one point or another and come away with a positive impression of, with deals good enough that we’d personally consider them.

So if you’re looking for a good headset, keyboard, mouse, or something else, hopefully these suggestions will set you on the right path!

Note: This article will be continually updated throughout Black Friday 2023 as new offers are discovered

Read: Black Friday 2023: The best PS4 and PS5 deals from the PlayStation Store

Gaming Headsets

Read: The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a high-end headset worth investing in

Gaming Keyboards

SteelSeries Apex PRO TKL Keyboard $395.00 $255.00 Buy Now GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Gaming Mice

LOGITECH G502 X Plus Wireless Gaming Mouse - White

Buy Now GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Dedicated Gaming Microphones

Storage Options

Gaming Monitors

Gaming Laptops