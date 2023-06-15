News

All the new games added to the PS Plus Game Catalog in June 2023

Tthe list of new games to be added to the PS Plus Game Catalog is a great, varied selection.
15 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: Inscryption from Daniel Mullins and Devolver Digital

PlayStation has revealed 24 new games coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog, the library of PS4 and PS5 games included as part of PS Plus subscriptions at the Extra, Premium, and Deluxe tiers.

They include everything from open-world first-person shooter Far Cry 6, the spooky and metatextual card horror game Inscryption, and the excellent kid’s game My Friend Peppa Pig. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Tacoma, and Rogue Legacy 2 are also very worthy inclusions.

For Premium subscribers (or Deluxue subscribers, depending on which tier is offered in your region), there are also three additions to the Classics Catalog, including two PS1 games (Worms and Disney’s Herc’s Adventures), as well as the PSP version of Killzone.

These additions arrive on top of three new, freely-redeemable games for all PS Plus subscribers, included in the Essential Tier. They include NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution, and Trek to Yomi.

Read: PlayStation Plus – New included games for June 2023

Elsewhere, Sony also announced that Cloud Game Streaming for PS5 games would soon be coming to the subscription service for its Premium subscribers, allowing users to instantly play games from the PS Plus Game Catalog, and any supported digital games they already own, without having to download them.

PS Plus Game Catalog – New Additions for June 2023

  1. Far Cry 6
  2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  3. Rogue Legacy 2
  4. Inscryption
  5. Soulstice
  6. Tacoma
  7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  8. Killing Floor 2
  9. Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  10. Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
  11. Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator
  12. A Hat in Time
  13. Carto
  14. Forager
  15. Dodgeball Academia
  16. The Wild at Heart
  17. Redout 2
  18. Thief
  19. MX vs ATV Legends
  20. PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay!
  21. My Friend Peppa Pig
  22. DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
  23. The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
  24. Elex 2

PS Plus Classics Catalog – New Additions June 2023

  • Killzone: Liberation (PSP)
  • Worms (PS1)
  • Herc’s Adventures (PS1)
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

