All the new games added to the PS Plus Game Catalog in June 2023

PlayStation has revealed 24 new games coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog, the library of PS4 and PS5 games included as part of PS Plus subscriptions at the Extra, Premium, and Deluxe tiers.

They include everything from open-world first-person shooter Far Cry 6, the spooky and metatextual card horror game Inscryption, and the excellent kid’s game My Friend Peppa Pig. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Tacoma, and Rogue Legacy 2 are also very worthy inclusions.

For Premium subscribers (or Deluxue subscribers, depending on which tier is offered in your region), there are also three additions to the Classics Catalog, including two PS1 games (Worms and Disney’s Herc’s Adventures), as well as the PSP version of Killzone.

These additions arrive on top of three new, freely-redeemable games for all PS Plus subscribers, included in the Essential Tier. They include NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution, and Trek to Yomi.

Elsewhere, Sony also announced that Cloud Game Streaming for PS5 games would soon be coming to the subscription service for its Premium subscribers, allowing users to instantly play games from the PS Plus Game Catalog, and any supported digital games they already own, without having to download them.

PS Plus Game Catalog – New Additions for June 2023

Far Cry 6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Rogue Legacy 2 Inscryption Soulstice Tacoma Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Killing Floor 2 Lonely Mountains: Downhill Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator A Hat in Time Carto Forager Dodgeball Academia The Wild at Heart Redout 2 Thief MX vs ATV Legends PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay! My Friend Peppa Pig DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition Elex 2

PS Plus Classics Catalog – New Additions June 2023

Killzone: Liberation (PSP)

Worms (PS1)

Herc’s Adventures (PS1)