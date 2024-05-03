LudoNarraCon 2024 will feature 20+ new game demos

Annual narrative-focussed game celebration LudoNarraCon will return to Steam from 9-13 May 2024, with a massive slate of 20 new game demos to explore. As in past years, LudoNarraCon will shine a spotlight on new and upcoming narrative games, with a focus on elevating unique, quirky stories from around the world.

Games publisher Fellow Traveller has contributed a significant array of the demos, with eight of its soon-to-be-published titles featured in the show, but other publishers and developers including Brave At Night, The Wild Gentlemen, Lightbulb Crew, Emberstorm Entertainment, Thousand Tonic, and more will be highlighted.

Over the course of LudoNarraCon 2024, players will be able to demo the following titles:

Alongside these demos, LudoNarraCon 2024 will also feature an array of talks from game developers, covering stories of development, the importance of narrative adventures, and much more. Some popular games will also be discounted during the event, so it’s a good idea to check in to see what’s around.

LudoNarraCon 2024 is set to be a major celebration, so stay tuned for the latest updates.