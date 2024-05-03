THQ Nordic Showcase announced for August 2024

THQ Nordic has announced the return of its annual THQ Nordic Showcase, three whole months ahead of launch. It appears there’s plenty of excitement for the upcoming show, which will air on 2 August 2024. As detailed, it’ll feature a range of upcoming THQ Nordic titles, including Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Gothic 1 Remake, and Titan Quest 2, as well as other surprises.

The headliner of the pack appears to be Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, which is set for launch later in 2024. This is a remake of Epic Mickey for Nintendo Wii, which was first announced during a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase in early 2024. Since then, we haven’t heard much about the project, but there’s hope it’s still on track for its planned release.

The Gothic 1 Remake is also supremely anticipated, with this “full-blown remake” of the classic 2001 fantasy RPG game having been in development for several years. The intended released period for this game is late 2024, so it’s likely we’ll see a meaty update on progress, and potentially a firm launch date.

These games, as well as Titan Quest 2, will be a focus for THQ Nordic in the coming months – but it’s likely the publisher also has other projects cooking. While some of these are likely to have been impacted by the recently-announced split of Embracer Group (of which THQ Nordic is a subsidiary), there seems to be plenty still in the works.

How to watch the THQ Nordic Showcase in August 2024

While it’s some time away, THQ Nordic has already outlined how to watch its upcoming showcase across the web. As detailed, it will be available to watch on the THQ Nordic YouTube, Twitch, and Steam channels, as well as in copyright-free mode (YouTube, Twitch) for streamers wishing to react to or co-stream announcements.

Here’s when the show airs, based on time zones:

Australia – 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST (3 August)

– 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST (3 August) New Zealand – 7:00 am NZST (3 August)

– 7:00 am NZST (3 August) United States – 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET (2 August)

– 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET (2 August) United Kingdom – 7:00 pm GMT | 8:00 pm BST (2 August)

Stay tuned for news and updates from the THQ Nordic 2024 Showcase.