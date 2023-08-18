Alan Wake 2 delayed to late October 2023

Remedy Entertainment has announced a surprise 10-day delay for Alan Wake 2. While originally set to launch mid-October, the game will now arrive on 27 October 2023, just ahead of Halloween.

Per Remedy, the brief delay is not related to game development. Rather, it’s to push Alan Wake 2 out of the way of other blockbuster game releases. Specific titles were not mentioned, but it’s fair to assume the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on 20 October 2023 played a part. With a seven-day gap between releases, Remedy is likely angling for players to complete this adventure before preparing to tackle the horrors of Bright Falls.

‘October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favourite games,’ Remedy said in its announcement. ‘We can’t wait to show you what everyone’s favourite novelist is up to in the Dark Place next week. Thanks for your patience!’

Keen players will next see Alan Wake 2 at Gamescom in late August 2023, with a new trailer set to reveal more about Wake’s personal story, and how he’s changed since the original game.

Alan Wake 2 isn’t the only recent release to shift around the gaming calendar, as several major titles are currently fighting for dominance in the September to November period. Assassin’s Creed Mirage recently moved up to avoid the rush, and other shifts may be in store.

For now, the video game calendar looks incredibly stacked heading into October, with the following games currently set to launch:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 5 October

– 5 October Detective Pikachu Returns – 6 October

– 6 October Lords of the Fallen – 13 October

– 13 October Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 20 October

– 20 October Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 20 October

– 20 October Cities: Skylines 2 – 24 October

– 24 October Alone in the Dark – 25 October

– 25 October Alan Wake 2 – 27 October

With Alan Wake 2 now concluding the biggest gaming month of 2023, it will have alternate competitors in early November – including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, WarioWare: Move It!, and Super Mario RPG.

For now, no further delays to the long-awaited project are expected.