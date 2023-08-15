News

Assassin’s Creed Mirage goes gold, gets earlier release date

Assassin's Creed Mirage was initially set to launch in mid-October 2023.
15 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
assassin's creed mirage game preview

PC

Image: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has officially gone gold, with development work on the title now completed at Ubisoft Bordeaux. It appears this milestone has been achieved ahead of schedule – as the developer has now announced a release date change. While previously set to launch in mid-October 2022, Mirage will now launch for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on 5 October 2023.

‘The game is now ready to go!’ the team at Ubisoft Montreal announced on Twitter. ‘We congratulate our teams who worked on the game alongside our friends at Ubisoft Bordeaux! Thank you for your passion and incredible talent!’

In an era where video game delays have become the norm, after years of teething problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s refreshing to see a major blockbuster game pushed forward, rather than back – and to hear of a game going gold well ahead of release.

Read: Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a callback to an iconic era

While unconfirmed by Ubisoft, it’s likely a refined scope for Assassin’s Creed Mirage aided this development milestone.

Where previous Assassin’s Creed games emphasised open world exploration in massive, overwhelming maps, Mirage features a scaled-down adventure predicted to take around 17-20 hours to complete. Given the response to this length have been incredibly positive, we could see future Assassin’s Creed games take a similar approach.

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage now arriving one week ahead of schedule, it may wind up escaping the mid-October rush of video games that includes Lords of the Fallen, Alan Wake 2, Spider-Man, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Alone in the Dark.

As one of the first releases of the month, it will instead contend with the launch of Detective Pikachu Returns (an altogether very different game), and the hangover from Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Regardless of timing, it will still have strong competition – but with a refreshing approach to Assassin’s Creed gameplay, and compelling ties to the ever-popular Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there is certainly room for Mirage to shine.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage now launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on 5 October 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

