Alan Wake 2’s Lake House DLC launches in October 2024

Alan Wake 2‘s Lake House DLC is officially launching in October 2024, as revealed in a first look trailer aired during PlayStation’s latest State of Play showcase. The long-anticipated DLC will finally reveal the mysteries of the Lake House – a structure which appears on the periphery of Alan Wake 2‘s story.

As hinted by various environmental clues, the Lake House is a facility that was once used by the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) in their “secret research” into paranormal phenomena. At some point, it appears a devastating incident occurred, leaving the Lake House warped and strange, and largely abandoned by the FBC.

In the upcoming DLC, players will embody FBC agent Kiran Estevez (as played by video games veteran Janina Gavankar) as she explores the Lake House and attempts to restore normality, even as the house grows stranger.

“Dive into a harrowing survival horror experience with the latest expansion for Alan Wake 2, set in an eerie new location on the shores of Cauldron Lake,” the DLC’s description reads. “Within the Federal Bureau of Control’s research station, the Lake House, a catastrophic event has occurred, where reckless experiments have caused reality to collide with the Dark Place.”

As detailed, this expansion will unfold in “parallel to the main game” and will likely explain exactly how Estevez ends up in the tale of Alan Wake 2. For a brief refresher, Estevez appears late in the piece, as a semi-antagonistic force who believes Alan Wake, as a potential parautilitarian (someone who wields supernatural powers), needs to be contained.

Read: Alan Wake 2 Review – Save The Writer, Save The World

She becomes an integral part of the game’s conclusion, and it’s likely The Lake House will explain exactly how this occurred.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

At this stage, there are still plenty of questions about The Lake House, and what ground it will tread. It does appear to be a side chapter, but it may also tease the combined future of the Alan Wake and Control franchises.

We could see familiar faces pop up – Control protagonist Jesse Faden is a likely cameo – or we could see alternative pathways and secrets unveiled. Whatever the case, The Lake House should hopefully function as a worthy conclusion to Alan Wake 2.

As announced, Alan Wake 2‘s Lake House DLC will launch sometime in October 2024. Stay tuned for a firmer release date in the coming weeks.