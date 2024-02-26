Age of Mythology: Retold set to launch in 2024

World’s Edge has revealed more about the upcoming Age of Mythology remaster – Age of Mythology: Retold – during a livestream event, confirming it will appear on Xbox consoles and PC sometime in 2024. As described, the refreshed version of the original 2002 game will feature completely remade character models and worlds, with developers currently working to pack in the detail.

As part of the livestream, the game’s art director Melinda Rose took the stage to reveal the character models for three icons of Greek mythology: Medusa, Pegasus, and Cerberus.

“In Age of Mythology: Retold, we’re not only upgrading the engine and bringing all of those quality of life improvements that you’ve come to expect from World’s Edge, but in addition to that we’re doing even more to update the art,” Rose said. “That means all new 3D models, all new animations, textures, UI, VFX.”

As shown off, the new character models look very crisp. Medusa’s scales are shiny and intricate, Pegasus’ feathers are individually detailed, and Cerberus appears to be a hulking, furry beast. All three characters will appear on the game’s main battlefield in shrunken form, but the showcase video allowed them to shine at full scale, and revealed the effort going into the upcoming remaster.

“Our goal is to not only pay homage to the past but to breathe new life into this game and maximise the mythology,” Rose said.

The original Age of Mythology still has a roaring, passionate fanbase behind it, with plenty of nostalgia and excitement paired with the upcoming remaster. In these early glimpses, we can see the vision backing the visual refresh – and plenty of hope for the future.

As announced, Age of Mythology: Retold is coming to Xbox consoles and PC in 2024, and it will be a day one launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Elsewhere in the latest Age of Empires showcase, World’s Edge also confirmed it’s working with TiMi Studio Group on an Age of Empires mobile game set to release in 2024. In short: it’s a big year to be an Age of Empires fan, with plenty on the way.