The Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) officially return in 2024

The AGDAs are officially set to return in October 2024.
22 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
Image: IGEA / AGDAs

IGEA has confirmed the return of the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) for 2024, with the ceremony set to take place on 9 October 2024 at The Forum in Melbourne, Australia, during Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW).

As always, this year’s AGDAs will be a celebration of Australian-made games, with accolades awarded to the most ambitious, innovation, and creative projects. Previous award winners from the annual show include Cult of the Lamb, Unpacking, Untitled Goose Game, Gubbins, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, and more.

Read: Stray Gods wins Game of the Year at the Australian Game Developer Awards

Award submissions will open for eligible developers in May 2024. As for the categories, they chart disciplines like art, narrative, sound design, music, accessibility, and more. Here’s the full list of award categories for 2024, courtesy of IGEA:

GAMES AWARDS

  • Excellence in Art
  • Excellence in Gameplay
  • Excellence in Narrative
  • Excellence In Sound Design
  • Excellence in Music
  • Excellence in Accessibility
  • Excellence in Mobile Games
  • Excellence in Mixed Reality
  • Excellence in Impactful Games 
  • Excellence In Ongoing Games (Games as a Service)
  • Excellence in Emerging Games (Student or Early Career)
  • Game of The Year

CAREER, CONTRIBUTION AND CULTURE AWARDS

  • Studio of The Year
  • The Adam Lancman Award
  • The Rising Star Award

To determine the nominees and winners in each category, IGEA relies on the expertise of a formal judging panel. Those with relevant experience who work or have worked in the games industry are now encouraged to apply to join the AGDAs judging panel for this year’s awards. Submissions to be part of the panel end on 5 April 2024.

Stay tuned for more news out of the AGDAs, including the full list of nominees and eventual winners. For more information about the awards show, head to the AGDAs website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

