The Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) officially return in 2024

IGEA has confirmed the return of the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) for 2024, with the ceremony set to take place on 9 October 2024 at The Forum in Melbourne, Australia, during Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW).

As always, this year’s AGDAs will be a celebration of Australian-made games, with accolades awarded to the most ambitious, innovation, and creative projects. Previous award winners from the annual show include Cult of the Lamb, Unpacking, Untitled Goose Game, Gubbins, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, and more.

Award submissions will open for eligible developers in May 2024. As for the categories, they chart disciplines like art, narrative, sound design, music, accessibility, and more. Here’s the full list of award categories for 2024, courtesy of IGEA:

GAMES AWARDS

Excellence in Art

Excellence in Gameplay

Excellence in Narrative

Excellence In Sound Design

Excellence in Music

Excellence in Accessibility

Excellence in Mobile Games

Excellence in Mixed Reality

Excellence in Impactful Games

Excellence In Ongoing Games (Games as a Service)

Excellence in Emerging Games (Student or Early Career)

Game of The Year

CAREER, CONTRIBUTION AND CULTURE AWARDS

Studio of The Year

The Adam Lancman Award

The Rising Star Award

To determine the nominees and winners in each category, IGEA relies on the expertise of a formal judging panel. Those with relevant experience who work or have worked in the games industry are now encouraged to apply to join the AGDAs judging panel for this year’s awards. Submissions to be part of the panel end on 5 April 2024.

Stay tuned for more news out of the AGDAs, including the full list of nominees and eventual winners. For more information about the awards show, head to the AGDAs website.