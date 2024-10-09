The best of Australian video game development has been celebrated at the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) 2024, with a starry list of game developers and industry heroes given their flowers in yet another dazzling annual show.

It was a chance to celebrate and elevate the most creative, innovative ideas brewing in Australia’s game development scene, while also showcasing just how hard-working and perseverant local developers are. It’s tough to make games in this economy, but through it all, Australian devs are striving to create memorable, fantastic new gaming experiences.

For the individual awards, it was great to see multiple Rising Star Awards delivered. Chloe Appleby, Program Curator and Strategic Projects Manager at the Powerhouse Museum took out one of these awards, for her contributions to elevating the local video games industry through exhibitions and events.

Ben Armstrong of Awesome Black took out the other Rising Star Award, for his support and advocacy for First Nations representation in video games, and his wider industry contributions.

The Adam Lancman Award was delivered to Ross Symons, founder of Big Ant Studios. Symons was noted for helping to lay the foundations of Australia’s video game industry early on, and for being a consistent advocate for its growth, as well as providing pathways for junior developers.

The all-encompassing Studio of the Year Award went to Chaos Theory Games this year. The studio also received the Excellence in Impact Award for its work on Crab Gob.

Conscript awarded Game of the Year at the AGDAs 2024

A range of games including Crab God, Capes, Cozy Caravan, Wild Bastards, and more were also awarded for excellence in a variety of categories – although Conscript ruled the roost. It took out Game of the Year at the AGDAs 2024, while also earning awards for Excellence in Art and Excellence in Emerging.

Jordan Mochi, the developer behind the game, worked largely solo on the title – which makes the accolade all the more impressive.

“Originally, I had no idea what I wanted the game to be, but I knew I wanted to create a survival horror game,” Mochi said of this achievement. “From there, I began the ambitious task of teaching myself as many disciplines of game design as I could, from coding, to art, sound design, marketing, and so much more.”

“To receive the Game of the Year Award for 2024 feels like such a momentous achievement and

is a culmination of so many years of hard work. Thank you to all the judges, and congratulations to all the nominees and winners tonight.”

AGDAs 2024: Full list of winners

Here’s the full list of nominees and winners for the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) 2024. We congratulate everyone on their achievements.

Excellence in Art (Sponsored by Ultimate Studio)

CONSCRIPT by Catchweight Studio (VIC) – [WINNER]

KILL KNIGHT by PlaySide Studios (VIC)

Wild Bastards by Blue Manchu, Maximum Entertainment (ACT)

Excellence in Gameplay

Capes by Spitfire Interactive, Daedalic Entertainment (QLD)

Max Mustard by Toast Interactive (QLD)

Wild Bastards by Blue Manchu, Maximum Entertainment (ACT) – [WINNER]

Excellence in Narrative

Capes by Spitfire Interactive, Daedalic Entertainment (QLD) – [WINNER]

CONSCRIPT by Catchweight Studio (VIC)

The Ruby Court by Dana McKay (VIC)

Excellence in Sound Design (Sponsored by APRA AMCOS)

CONSCRIPT by Catchweight Studio (VIC)

Cozy Caravan by 5 Lives Studios, Supertonic (QLD) – [WINNER]

KILL KNIGHT by PlaySide Studios (VIC)

Excellence in Music (Sponsored by APRA AMCOS)

Crab God by Chaos Theory Games, Firesquid (NSW)

Diets & Deities by Larrikin Interactive (NT) – [WINNER]

KILL KNIGHT by PlaySide Studios (VIC)

Excellence in Accessibility (Presented by VicScreen)

Excellence in Mobile

Excellence in Mixed Reality

Excellence in Impact

Excellence in Emerging (Sponsored by Screen Queensland)

Catto’s Post Office by In Shambles Studio (QLD)

CONSCRIPT by Catchweight Studio (VIC) – [WINNER]

Pond Scum by Universal Weebs Unlimited PTY LTD (VIC)

Excellence in Live Service (Sponsored by Sledgehammer Games)

Game of the Year

CONSCRIPT by Catchweight Studio (VIC) – [WINNER]

Diets & Deities by Larrikin Interactive (NT)

KILL KNIGHT by PlaySide Studios (VIC)

The Rising Star Award

Chloe Appleby

Ben Armstrong

The Adam Lancman Award

Ross Symons

Studio of the Year

Chaos Theory Games (NSW)

Disclosure: The GamesHub team served on the judging panel for the 2024 AGDAs.