Megabonk Tier List and How to Unlock All Characters

7 Oct 2025 10:09
Callum Hamilton
Megabonk

PC

Megabonk is one of the surprise runaway indie successes of the year, with the bullet hell roguelike action title selling over a million copies in just two weeks since its release. Since then, it’s even broken the 100,000 current player mark on Steam, putting it ahead of prestigious names like Hades 2.

If you’re about to start a run or looking for a new playthrough, you’ll know that many of the characters in the game will need to be unlocked – some are trivial, but others require a serious grind. Our Megabonk tier list shows you how to unlock each character and gives a rundown of their abilities too, so you’ll know which ones to prioritise and which ones are best left alone.

S-Tier

CharacterAbilitiesHow to unlock
DiceheadStack random damage bonuses to become an unstoppable killing machineComplete 100 quests and purchase the Dice weapon after upgrading the Luck Tome to Level 12
Sir OofieArmor bonuses allow you to become almost invulnerable as your game progressesAvailable from start

A-Tier

FoxLots of luck bonuses for lots of loot and rapid progressionAvailable from start
RobinetteLots of weapon bonuses and extra gold, but need to hoard it for bonusesComplete Forest Tier 2
CL4NKInsane damage potential but very immobileComplete Forest Tier 1 and get the Revolver by killing 1,000 enemies
MegachadSlow but can halt and stun enemies for huge destructive potentialUpgrade the Damage Tome to level 7 and take no damage for 2 minutes to unlock Aura
BanditGreat damage potential with the chance to instantly kill enemiesDefeat Bandit in the Desert and kill 12,500 enemies with the sword to unlock the Dexecutioner
BirdoGreat mobility with double jump and glide and excellent bonus synergyCharge a charge shrine in the Desert to create a tornado and use it to kill 100 enemies

B-Tier

CalciumHuge speed bonuses but highly vulnerableKill 1,000 skeletons
NinjaGreat evasion but physically weakComplete Desert Tier 1 and buy the Katana
AmogSpecific poison-based build that has great damage and crowd controlPoison 50,000 enemies with moldy cheese and kill Scorpionussy in the Desert three times to get the Poison Flask
BushExplosive ability can take out swathes of enemies and bossesFind and defeat Bush in the forest and upgrade the Precision Tome to level 10 to get the Sniper Rifle
OgreSimple hack-and-slash brute force damage-dealerKill 15,000 Goblins, and kill 2,000 enemies with the Sword to get the Axe
AthenaDamage bonus kicks in when health is low, but also damages enemies when hitUpgrade Thorns Tome to level 9 and block 500 damage as Sir Oofie to get the Aegis

C-Tier

MonkeGreat mobility, but lack of any good scaling bonusesFind and release him in the Forest, and find the Bananarang
NoelleLittle in the way of damage ability and will require a lot of bonuses and items to stay relevant in the later gameUse Microwave to duplicate an Ice Crystal 3 times in a row and freeze 1,000 enemies with the Ice Cube to get the Frostwalker
SpacemanExperience gain and the black hole can be nice, but there’s better to be found elsewhereComplete 6 challenges and upgrade the Knockback Tome to level 10 to get the Black Hole
Tony McZoomLots of mobility and decent main weapon, but others preferredComplete 2 challenges and upgrade the Lightning Staff to level 15 to get the Wireless Dagger

D-Tier

VladA one-trick pony for a blood magic build, which isn’t particularly strongComplete Desert Tier 2 and upgrade the Bloody Tome to level 12 to get Blood Magic
Sir ChadwellDifficult to unlock, and lacking any specialisation to make it worthwhileComplete Forest Tier 3 and upgrade the Cursed Tome to level 20 in under 10 minutes to get the Corrupted Sword
