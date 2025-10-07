Megabonk Tier List and How to Unlock All Characters

Megabonk is one of the surprise runaway indie successes of the year, with the bullet hell roguelike action title selling over a million copies in just two weeks since its release. Since then, it’s even broken the 100,000 current player mark on Steam, putting it ahead of prestigious names like Hades 2.
If you’re about to start a run or looking for a new playthrough, you’ll know that many of the characters in the game will need to be unlocked – some are trivial, but others require a serious grind. Our Megabonk tier list shows you how to unlock each character and gives a rundown of their abilities too, so you’ll know which ones to prioritise and which ones are best left alone.
S-Tier
Character
Abilities
How to unlock
Dicehead
Stack random damage bonuses to become an unstoppable killing machine
Complete 100 quests and purchase the Dice weapon after upgrading the Luck Tome to Level 12
Sir Oofie
Armor bonuses allow you to become almost invulnerable as your game progresses
Available from start
A-Tier
Fox
Lots of luck bonuses for lots of loot and rapid progression
Available from start
Robinette
Lots of weapon bonuses and extra gold, but need to hoard it for bonuses
Complete Forest Tier 2
CL4NK
Insane damage potential but very immobile
Complete Forest Tier 1 and get the Revolver by killing 1,000 enemies
Megachad
Slow but can halt and stun enemies for huge destructive potential
Upgrade the Damage Tome to level 7 and take no damage for 2 minutes to unlock Aura
Bandit
Great damage potential with the chance to instantly kill enemies
Defeat Bandit in the Desert and kill 12,500 enemies with the sword to unlock the Dexecutioner
Birdo
Great mobility with double jump and glide and excellent bonus synergy
Charge a charge shrine in the Desert to create a tornado and use it to kill 100 enemies
B-Tier
Calcium
Huge speed bonuses but highly vulnerable
Kill 1,000 skeletons
Ninja
Great evasion but physically weak
Complete Desert Tier 1 and buy the Katana
Amog
Specific poison-based build that has great damage and crowd control
Poison 50,000 enemies with moldy cheese and kill Scorpionussy in the Desert three times to get the Poison Flask
Bush
Explosive ability can take out swathes of enemies and bosses
Find and defeat Bush in the forest and upgrade the Precision Tome to level 10 to get the Sniper Rifle
Ogre
Simple hack-and-slash brute force damage-dealer
Kill 15,000 Goblins, and kill 2,000 enemies with the Sword to get the Axe
Athena
Damage bonus kicks in when health is low, but also damages enemies when hit
Upgrade Thorns Tome to level 9 and block 500 damage as Sir Oofie to get the Aegis
C-Tier
Monke
Great mobility, but lack of any good scaling bonuses
Find and release him in the Forest, and find the Bananarang
Noelle
Little in the way of damage ability and will require a lot of bonuses and items to stay relevant in the later game
Use Microwave to duplicate an Ice Crystal 3 times in a row and freeze 1,000 enemies with the Ice Cube to get the Frostwalker
Spaceman
Experience gain and the black hole can be nice, but there’s better to be found elsewhere
Complete 6 challenges and upgrade the Knockback Tome to level 10 to get the Black Hole
Tony McZoom
Lots of mobility and decent main weapon, but others preferred
Complete 2 challenges and upgrade the Lightning Staff to level 15 to get the Wireless Dagger
D-Tier
Vlad
A one-trick pony for a blood magic build, which isn’t particularly strong
Complete Desert Tier 2 and upgrade the Bloody Tome to level 12 to get Blood Magic
Sir Chadwell
Difficult to unlock, and lacking any specialisation to make it worthwhile
Complete Forest Tier 3 and upgrade the Cursed Tome to level 20 in under 10 minutes to get the Corrupted Sword
