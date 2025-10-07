Megabonk Tier List and How to Unlock All Characters

Megabonk is one of the surprise runaway indie successes of the year, with the bullet hell roguelike action title selling over a million copies in just two weeks since its release. Since then, it’s even broken the 100,000 current player mark on Steam, putting it ahead of prestigious names like Hades 2.

If you’re about to start a run or looking for a new playthrough, you’ll know that many of the characters in the game will need to be unlocked – some are trivial, but others require a serious grind. Our Megabonk tier list shows you how to unlock each character and gives a rundown of their abilities too, so you’ll know which ones to prioritise and which ones are best left alone.

S-Tier

Character Abilities How to unlock Dicehead Stack random damage bonuses to become an unstoppable killing machine Complete 100 quests and purchase the Dice weapon after upgrading the Luck Tome to Level 12 Sir Oofie Armor bonuses allow you to become almost invulnerable as your game progresses Available from start

A-Tier

Fox Lots of luck bonuses for lots of loot and rapid progression Available from start Robinette Lots of weapon bonuses and extra gold, but need to hoard it for bonuses Complete Forest Tier 2 CL4NK Insane damage potential but very immobile Complete Forest Tier 1 and get the Revolver by killing 1,000 enemies Megachad Slow but can halt and stun enemies for huge destructive potential Upgrade the Damage Tome to level 7 and take no damage for 2 minutes to unlock Aura Bandit Great damage potential with the chance to instantly kill enemies Defeat Bandit in the Desert and kill 12,500 enemies with the sword to unlock the Dexecutioner Birdo Great mobility with double jump and glide and excellent bonus synergy Charge a charge shrine in the Desert to create a tornado and use it to kill 100 enemies

B-Tier

Calcium Huge speed bonuses but highly vulnerable Kill 1,000 skeletons Ninja Great evasion but physically weak Complete Desert Tier 1 and buy the Katana Amog Specific poison-based build that has great damage and crowd control Poison 50,000 enemies with moldy cheese and kill Scorpionussy in the Desert three times to get the Poison Flask Bush Explosive ability can take out swathes of enemies and bosses Find and defeat Bush in the forest and upgrade the Precision Tome to level 10 to get the Sniper Rifle Ogre Simple hack-and-slash brute force damage-dealer Kill 15,000 Goblins, and kill 2,000 enemies with the Sword to get the Axe Athena Damage bonus kicks in when health is low, but also damages enemies when hit Upgrade Thorns Tome to level 9 and block 500 damage as Sir Oofie to get the Aegis

C-Tier

Monke Great mobility, but lack of any good scaling bonuses Find and release him in the Forest, and find the Bananarang Noelle Little in the way of damage ability and will require a lot of bonuses and items to stay relevant in the later game Use Microwave to duplicate an Ice Crystal 3 times in a row and freeze 1,000 enemies with the Ice Cube to get the Frostwalker Spaceman Experience gain and the black hole can be nice, but there’s better to be found elsewhere Complete 6 challenges and upgrade the Knockback Tome to level 10 to get the Black Hole Tony McZoom Lots of mobility and decent main weapon, but others preferred Complete 2 challenges and upgrade the Lightning Staff to level 15 to get the Wireless Dagger

D-Tier