Black Ops 7: Master Tactical Kills for Camos – Best Loadouts & Tips

Grinding camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7? The “kills on enemies affected by your tactical equipment” challenge is a pretty long, draining pain. Not all tacticals qualify (skip Stim Shot, as it heals instead of hindering).

Successful kills trigger a “Finished [Effect] Enemy” tag (Finished Flashed Enemy) on your crosshair. Here’s how to rack them up efficiently.

Top Tacticals for Tactical Kills

Focus on these for reliable debuffs, boost AoE, and duration via Overclock for even better results.

Tactical Effect & Why It Works Flashbang Blinds/deafens with solid AoE; Overclock extends duration. Most consistent for cleanup kills. EMP Grenade Disrupts electronics/players, great vs. gear heavy foes. Overclock amps duration/AoE. Stun Grenade Slows movement/aiming, quick disorientation for easy frags. Pinpoint Grenade Disrupts targets, solid for mid range throws. Psych Grenade Lingering smoke causes hallucinations throw at objectives for 2-3 affected enemies per pop.

Image sourced by Treyarch

Optimal Loadout Setup

Wildcard: Tac Expert (unlocks at Player Level 15) doubles your tacticals for non stop throws. Pair with double XP for quick access.

Slot 1: Ghost (stay off UAVs/Prox Alarms for flanks) or Gung-Ho (fire/swap/reload faster while sprinting)

Slot 2: Scavenger—resupplies tacticals from dead enemies. Essential for sustained grinding.

Field Upgrade: Active Camo go nearly invisible (doesn’t break on tactical throws). Overclock Level 2 extends duration for stealthy setups.

Image sourced by Treyarch

Best Modes & Strategies

Domination/Hardpoint: Objectives cluster enemies, predict positions, cook/arc tacticals, then push.

Hardcore Playlists: One shots amplify tactical setups (pair with Assault Pack for resupplies).

Pro Tips: Throw at chokepoints/objectives for multikills. Flank with Ghost/Active Camo. Overkill tacticals for volume, Scavenger keeps you stocked. Avoid open maps, stick to close/mid range chaos.



Image sourced by Treyarch