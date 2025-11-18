News > Guides > PC

Black Ops 7: Master Tactical Kills for Camos – Best Loadouts & Tips

18 Nov 2025
Jamie Davis
black ops 7

PC

Grinding camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7? The “kills on enemies affected by your tactical equipment” challenge is a pretty long, draining pain. Not all tacticals qualify (skip Stim Shot, as it heals instead of hindering).

Successful kills trigger a “Finished [Effect] Enemy” tag (Finished Flashed Enemy) on your crosshair. Here’s how to rack them up efficiently.

Top Tacticals for Tactical Kills

Focus on these for reliable debuffs, boost AoE, and duration via Overclock for even better results.

TacticalEffect & Why It Works
FlashbangBlinds/deafens with solid AoE; Overclock extends duration. Most consistent for cleanup kills.
EMP GrenadeDisrupts electronics/players, great vs. gear heavy foes. Overclock amps duration/AoE.
Stun GrenadeSlows movement/aiming, quick disorientation for easy frags.
Pinpoint GrenadeDisrupts targets, solid for mid range throws.
Psych GrenadeLingering smoke causes hallucinations throw at objectives for 2-3 affected enemies per pop.
bo7 tactical

Image sourced by Treyarch

Optimal Loadout Setup

Wildcard: Tac Expert (unlocks at Player Level 15) doubles your tacticals for non stop throws. Pair with double XP for quick access.

  • Slot 1: Ghost (stay off UAVs/Prox Alarms for flanks) or Gung-Ho (fire/swap/reload faster while sprinting)
  • Slot 2: Scavenger—resupplies tacticals from dead enemies. Essential for sustained grinding.

Field Upgrade: Active Camo go nearly invisible (doesn’t break on tactical throws). Overclock Level 2 extends duration for stealthy setups.

bo7 perks

Image sourced by Treyarch

Best Modes & Strategies

  • Domination/Hardpoint: Objectives cluster enemies, predict positions, cook/arc tacticals, then push.
  • Hardcore Playlists: One shots amplify tactical setups (pair with Assault Pack for resupplies).
  • Pro Tips:
    • Throw at chokepoints/objectives for multikills.
    • Flank with Ghost/Active Camo.
    • Overkill tacticals for volume, Scavenger keeps you stocked.
    • Avoid open maps, stick to close/mid range chaos.
bo7 hp

Image sourced by Treyarch

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

