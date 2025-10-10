News > Guides > PC

How to Enable Secure Boot for Battlefield 6

10 Oct 2025 7:06
Callum Hamilton
how to enable secure boot for Battlefield 6

PC

Share Icon

The Battlefield 6 launch is upon us, with one of the most anticipated games of 2025 dropping at 11am PDT today.

Preload is currently available, but you’ll also want to make sure both Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and Secure Boot are enabled on your PC to be able to play. Both are required to play the game, as they’re essential to enable EA’s Javelin anti-cheating system. This guide will explain how to how to enable secure boot for Battlefield 6.

How to Check if TPM and Secure Boot Are Enabled

If you’re playing on Steam, a new feature lets you quickly check whether you’ve got TPM and Secure Boot enabled or not. All you need to do is click ‘Help’ at the top of the Steam window, and select ‘System Information’. In the window that comes up, scroll down to ‘Operating System’, and you’ll see your version of TPM and whether or not secure boot is enabled.

Otherwise, you’ll need to do things the old-fashioned way. For Secure Boot:

  • Press Windows Key + R to bring up the Run window.
  • In the window, type ‘msinfo32’, and press Enter to open System Information.
  • Look for the Secure Boot entry.

If it says ‘On’, you’re good to go. ‘Off’, or ‘unsupported’, and you’ll need to activate it.

For TPM:

  • Press the Windows Key + R to bring up the Run window.
  • In the window, type ‘tpm.msc’ and press Enter to open the TPM management tool.

A window should appear with a ‘Status’ section that says “The TPM is ready for use”. If a “Compatible TPM cannot be found” message appears, you’ll need to activate it.

How to Enable Secure Boot FOR Battlefield 6

Secure Boot is relatively simple to enable, but will require you to restart your computer and make some changes in the BIOS:

  • Restart your computer, and repeatedly press the DEL or F2 keys to enter the BIOS.
  • Find the tab labelled either Authentication, Boot, or Security.
  • Find the Secure Boot option and enable it.
  • Save your changes and restart.

How to Enable TPM 2.0

TPM is also straightforward to enable. We need to go back to the BIOS and take it from there:

  • Restart your computer, and repeatedly press the DEL or F2 keys to enter the BIOS.
  • Find the tab labelled either Advanced, Security, or Trusted Computing.
  • Look for the TPM option, which may be called TPM Device, AMD fTPM, Intel PTT, or Security Device.
  • Enable it, save your changes, and restart.
Callum Hamilton

Callum has been writing about videogames, sports and iGaming for over 15 years in three different countries, bringing a wealth of experience and know-how. He’s up to speed on all things gaming, from brand new AAA releases to forgotten indie gems.

Related News

Fortnitemares Quests
?>
Guides

How to Unlock All Fortnitemares Quests, Skins and Rewards

With Fortnite’s limited-time Halloween event, Fortnitmares, running through to November 1st, players are eager to wrap up all of the…

Peter Morgan
Digimon Story Time Stranger
?>
Guides

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Build Guide and S-Tier Digimon

At the heart of Digimon Story Time Stranger is an endlessly complex battle system which allows for many viable strategies…

Callum Hamilton
Megabonk
?>
Guides

Megabonk Tier List and How to Unlock All Characters

Megabonk is one of the surprise runaway indie successes of the year, with the bullet hell roguelike action title selling…

Callum Hamilton
Hades 2
?>
Guides

How to Win Your First Hades 2 Run

Hades 2, like its predecessor, has proven to be a challenging title. With any rogue-like game, it’s only natural to…

Peter Morgan
Borderlands 4 Crashing
?>
News

Borderlands 4 Players Report Crashes and Issues Loading Up - Here’s What Gearbox Suggests to Fix Them

Reports of Borderlands 4 crashing is not the start developer Gearbox were hoping for upon release. These issues are so…

Peter Morgan