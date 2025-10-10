Battlefield 6 Release Times for Every Region

The day is finally upon us. Battlefield 6 releases today, on October 10, and is available immediately for preload ahead of its launch later on in the day.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release since the first teasers were announced, with a return to form promised after some disappointing entries in the series.

All Battlefield 6 Release Times

The Battlefield 6 release time is 11am EDT. For other timezones, that means you’ll be able to start playing at the following times:

US West Coast: 8am PDT

US East Coast: 11am EDT

Brazil: 12pm BST

UK: 4pm BST

Central Europe: 5pm CEST

Eastern Europe: 6pm EEST

India: 8:30pm IST

China: 11pm CST

Japan: 12am JST (October 11)

Australia: 2am AEDT (October 11)

New Zealand: 4am NZST (October 11)

The game will release simultaneously across all platforms, and there’s no early access available even for more expensive editions or pre-orders. Steam users will also need an EA account to play, while purchases through the Epic Games store will also require the EA App.

Battlefield 6 Preload Available Now

The Battlefield 6 preload is already available, so you can get the ball rolling immediately. A surprisingly small download size of 75.97 GB is all that the game takes up, although the recommended available space is 80 GB. You can also significantly cut down the download size if you just want to play the singleplayer or multiplayer modes for now.

The other specifications listed haven’t changed, so if you were able to handle the beta, you’ll be fine for the main game. You’ll also need to have Secure Boot enabled, to allow EA’s new anti-cheat system, Javelin, to keep things fair.

Looking ahead, we’ll also see Season 1, the first major free update, release before the end of the month on October 28, featuring a new map, new weapons, and a new 4v4 mode. Further updates will follow on November 18 and December 9, so there’s plenty more to look forward to.