Apex Legends Season 27: Ultimate Weapon Tier List – Best Guns Right Now

Apex Legends boasts a massive arsenal of weapons, each tweaked through buffs and nerfs across seasons. Season 25 brought many changes, and Season 27’s balance updates, from the Alternator’s buff to care package rotations, have redefined the meta. Long range spam remains potent, but shotguns and close quarters take over the final circles.

This tier list ranks weapons by combat effectiveness: S-Tier (meta defining powerhouses), A-Tier (reliable staples), B-Tier (solid situational picks), C-Tier (viable with skill), and D-Tier (avoid unless desperate).

Apex Legends Season 27 Key Changes

Gold Weapons: Alternator SMG, G7 Scout, Havoc, Bocek Compound Bow, Akimbo Mozambique

Care Package: C.A.R. SMG joins (with Galvanic Gavel Hop-Up for Disruptor/Hammerpoint swap); Triple Take returns to floor.

New/Returning Hop-Ups: Double Tap Trigger (Alternator—dual-barrel bursts), Galvanic Gavel (C.A.R.).

Notable Buffs: Alternator damage up (19 base), mag tweaks; P2020 fire rate/mag boosted; Gold Laser Sight for SMGs/pistols (hipfire godsend).

Nerfs: Peacekeeper burst damage down (99), marksman/sniper projectiles smaller/slower; LMGs lose reverse hipfire.

The meta favors fast time to kill in aggressive, mobile fights prioritize SMGs, gold specials, and versatile ARs.

S-Tier: These shred with top TTK, ease of use, and versatility.

Weapon Why S-Tier? Alternator SMG Buffed to 19 damage + Double Tap Hop-Up = laser-accurate close/mid melter. Gold rotation makes it ubiquitous; controllable recoil seals kills. Akimbo Mozambique Gold-tier frenzy for hipfire chaos. Pairs perfectly with ARs for CQC dominance; buffs keep it lethal. Bocek Compound Bow Gold/care-package burst sniper. New 2x-4x scope + raw power = picks from afar. Stealthy, high-skill ceiling.

Imaged sourced IGN

A-Tier: Elite Alternatives, strong across range

Weapon Why A-Tier? G7 Scout Gold mid-ranger with pinpoint accuracy. Burst mode downs shields fast; meta for poking. Havoc Gold LMG comeback king. Turbocharger + buffs = sustained fire; holds angles effortlessly. C.A.R. SMG (Care Package) Galvanic Hop-Up toggles rounds for shields/health. High-risk, explosive reward in rotations.

Image sourced IGN

B-Tier: Good backups; shine with attachments/mastery.

R-301: Laser-precise AR, small mag but high fire rate. Fallen slightly but consistent.

Flatline: Heavy hitter; recoil manageable with practice. Gold potential via attachments.

Prowler: Burst tweaks for hold-fire auto; low recoil.

Peacekeeper: Nerfed but 1-2 pumps end fights.

Image sourced IGN

C-Tier: Situational Grabs, use if nothing better; skill dependent.

Volt/R-99 SMGs: Fast but outclassed by buffed Alternator.

30-30 Repeater/Triple Take: Marksman viable for mids, but projectile nerfs hurt.

Spitfire: Big mag, tough recoil.

Image sourced IGN

D-Tier: Last resorts, slow TTK, poor recoil drop for anything above.

EVA-8/Mozambique (non-Akimbo): Outgunned in shotgun meta.

Most Snipers: Projectile changes kill long-range viability.

Image sourced IGN

As always, this tier list is totally subjective and liable to change based on future patches that might contain weapon buffs and nerfs.