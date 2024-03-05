The blockbuster video game releases are rolling on in March 2024, with a range of potential hits on the way – including several tantalising console exclusives. From the wholesome vibes of Princess Peach: Showtime! to the dark intrigue of Rise of the Ronin, there’s plenty of options in this month’s lot.

There’s a little something for wrestling fans, something for horror fans and, yes, even something for fans of the adorable Moomins. Here’s all the biggest video game releases for March 2024.

The Outlast Trials

Image: Red Barrels

Release Date: 5 March 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Horror simulator The Outlast Trials is exiting early access in March 2024, with players finally able to see the complete vision for the experience on PC and consoles. The game promises “mind-numbing terror” in solo and multiplayer sessions, with those of strong heart and stomach encouraged to take part, and attempt to survive a harrowing gauntlet of bloody, terrifying dangers.

The game is set in the Cold War era, and features groups of people abducted to serve as human guinea pigs in brainwashing and mind control experiments which quickly get out of hand. As you’d imagine, there’s a fair amount of trauma and terror explored in this game – so only jump in if you’re a horror aficionado, or you’re prepared to scare yourself silly.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Image: Hyper Games

Release Date: 7 March 2024

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

For more pleasant brain-tickling, you might want to check out Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley in March 2024. This musical adventure game stars Moomins hero Snufkin as he wanders Moominvalley, restoring peace and love wherever he goes. In the plot of the game, the land of the Moomins has become corrupted, and so it’s up to Snufkin to take out garbage, pull signs, and defeat a crop of evil police.

With a lovely illustrative style and a real sense of whimsy, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley looks like an adorable little adventure, and one that certainly fits in the beloved ‘cosy games’ category. If you’re looking for a quiet and reflective journey this month, check out this tale.

WWE 2K24

Image: 2K Games / Visual Concepts

Release Date: 8 March 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

WWE 2K24 launches in early March, with this wrestling simulator offering a number of gameplay modes. You can pit your favourite wrestlers together in free matches, create your own wrestler and embark on an RPG-like adventure, or jump in to experience life as a successful wrestling promoter.

In our review of WWE 2K24, we called it an improvement on its predecessor, with plenty of tweaks to make it one of the best wrestling games of the modern era. “WWE 2K24 is yet another solid entry into the WWE 2K canon, and one with just enough tweaks and additions to make the entire experience feel fresh and engaging once again,” we wrote. “While it shares a lot in common with WWE 2K23, clearly using it as a foundational building block, the content included in this year’s franchise entry is impressive on its own.”

Unicorn Overlord

Image: Vanillaware

Release Date: 8 March 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Vanillaware is back in March 2024, with another title in the tactical RPG genre: Unicorn Overlord. Beyond having a wonderful name, what’s most exciting about Unicorn Overlord is the tenure of Vanillaware. The studio has been responsible for some of the biggest and best tactics-based RPGs of the modern era – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Dragon’s Crown, Odin Sphere, GrimGrimoire – and Unicorn Overlord looks to continue this legacy.

When players enter Unicorn Overlord‘s many battlefields, they can expect to encounter dense strategy-based skirmishes with plenty of deep-thinking required to succeed. Pair that combat style with neat anime artwork and intriguing characters, and Unicorn Overlord certainly looks like a game to watch this month.

Contra: Operation Galuga

Image: Konami

Release Date: 12 March 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Contra is back in March 2024, with the arrival of Contra: Operation Galuga – a “thorough reimagining” of the original 1980s arcade game. This upgraded and enhanced interpretation of Contra gameplay features new weapons, bosses, and stages, brought to life with a familiar but modernised art style. You’ll be able to play the game solo or with a friend in Story Mode, or jump into Arcade Mode with up to four players.

In either mode, you’ll be spending your time in Contra: Operation Galuga running, gunning, and kicking alien bum. While the experience won’t be for the faint of heart – Contra has a reputation for being incredibly tough – those looking for a challenge will likely be well-served by this side-scrolling adventure.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Image: Digital Eclipse

Release Date: 13 March 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is an interactive documentary in the style of The Making of Karateka, also developed by Digital Eclipse. It’s best to think of this game as a virtual museum – it contains (and therefore preserves) 24 classic games created by Jeff Minter, while also telling his game development journey.

Every game included in the collection has been upgraded or remastered in some manner, bringing it into the modern era alongside its context – why it’s important, and why video games deserve to be preserved and remembered. If The Making of Karateka is anything to go by, this release will be essential.

Lightyear Frontier

Image: FRAME BREAK / Amplifier Studios

Release Date: 19 March 2024

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, PC

Lightyear Frontier is a cosy farming simulator set on the very edge of the galaxy. In the game, you’ll build yourself a safe home on a distant planet, either solo or with up to three friends, and ensure your paradise is maintained by farming crops, building structures, and discovering new sights. The game is designed to be as relaxing as possible, so you won’t need to worry about outside threats – only that your sense of peace and harmony flows.

While Lightyear Frontier looks great for a spot of chill solo gaming, it also seems like it’ll be significantly enhanced by having friends by your side. Sitting down, carving out the perfect home, and casually chatting with friends seems like a great time – and Lightyear Frontier should facilitate that connection.

Hi-Fi Rush

Image: Tango Gameworks

Release Date: 19 March 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Former Microsoft exclusive Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PlayStation 5 in March 2024, as part of a push to get more Xbox-only games on multiple platforms. If you’ve never played it before, you should absolutely put this on your radar.

Here’s former GamesHub Managing Editor Edmond Tran on the delight and whimsy of the game: “It’s a bright, colourful, and expressive character action game in the vein of Devil May Cry, with a rhythm element. The world moves to a singular beat, and that beat informs everything from character movement, enemy attacks, and your own actions, to the point where syncing your button presses with the beat will enhance the effects of your own attacks and movement abilities … I can’t stop smiling.”

Alone in the Dark

Image: THQ Nordic / Pieces Interactive

Release Date: 20 March 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

After a number of delays, the Alone in the Dark reboot appears to be set for launch in March 2024. This reimagining of the original game stars Jodie Comer and David Harbour as they attempt to solve the disappearance of a man named Jeremy Hartwood. Of course, the road is long – and not everything is as it seems, as they must journey to the haunted Derceto Manor to understand this mystery.

Here, they encounter a range of grim ghoulies and ghosts of all manner, as creeping horrors come out of the woodwork. Grace in the Dark, a prologue introducing Derceto Manor, was appropriately spooky and spine-tingling in its design, so we have high hopes for this upcoming reimagining.

Horizon Forbidden West

Screenshot: GamesHub

Release Date: 21 March 2024

Platform(s): PC

Horizon Forbidden West is officially coming to PC in March 2024, and it’s bringing DLC pack Burning Shores along with it. This is the definitive version of the PlayStation 5 exclusive, and with its arrival on PC, it will likely reach a whole new audience. For those yet to dive into the adventure, there’s certainly a lot in store.

“From the river-filled plains of the game’s opening chapter, Horizon Forbidden West pulls players along on a breathtaking journey – one so lifelike and human it’s almost unbelievable just how good it really is,” we wrote in our original Horizon Forbidden West review. “As the first major title in a new wave of ‘next-gen’ games, Horizon Forbidden West makes one hell of an awesome impression.” Those on PC will now have the chance to experience this feeling for themselves.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 22 March 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Long-awaited sequel Dragon’s Dogma 2 officially launches in March 2024. It’s been more than a decade since the original game released, and in that time, hype for a new fantasy adventure has grown considerably. Based on early glimpses at the game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 could certainly fulfil the potential of its predecessor, as a new, worthy fantasy followup filled with magical and terrifying sights.

So far, what we know is you will enter Dragon’s Dogma 2 as an Arisen warrior facing off against hordes of terrifying beasts, attempting to save your land from darkness. With a high degree of customisation, your journey will be your own – as will any mistakes you make along the way.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Image: Nintendo

Release Date: 22 March 2024

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Princess Peach: Showtime! is the first solo adventure for Super Mario‘s Princess Peach in over a decade – and it’s high time she was thrust back into the spotlight. Showtime! sees the titular Princess attempting to take back the magical Sparkle Theater after it’s attacked by the evil Wicked Grape and her Sour Bunch. To save the day, Peach dons a variety of costumes, adopting magical abilities to fend off her attackers, and encourage peace.

While it’s very neat to see Peach in her own adventure, Showtime! looks most appealing for its devotion to fashion and bright colour. Each stage appears very original, the abilities you can earn look wonderful in action, and there’s so much joy in every pixel. There are high hopes for this incoming platformer.

Rise of the Ronin

Image: Team Ninja

Release Date: 22 March 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Another game releasing on 22 March is Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin, an action-adventure game that appears somewhat like Assassin’s Creed, Sekiro or Ghost of Tsushima. Set in Japan, this open world combat-focussed tale follows a warrior carving out a name in the final years of the Edo period, the late 19th century. Glimpses at the game have shown off slick swordplay, unique enemies to conquer, and plenty of opportunities for exploration.

In these early glimpses, we’ve also seen a very stylish adventure, filled with dramatic action that appears inspired by Japanese cinema. While Team Ninja has been fairly quiet on spilling details about Rise of the Ronin, what we have seen is very promising.

Bears in Space

Image: Broadside Games

Release Date: 22 March 2024

Platform(s): PC

Bears in Space is an upcoming “zany retro-futuristic” bullet hell FPS with a devotion to absurdity and colourful strangeness. In the game, you’ll be able to transform into a bear, wield an array of rocket-powered weaponry, and unleash real chaos.

Beyond being a neat spin on the first person shooter genre, Bears in Space is also unique for being a rare game in development at Ipswich in Queensland, Australia. We’re always super keen to spotlight Australian-made games on GamesHub, and Bears in Space looks set to be something very silly, very fun, and very neat. Keep an eye on this game.

South Park: Snow Day!

Image: Question

Release Date: 26 March 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

South Park: Snow Day! is a multiplayer adventure game set during a “magical” snow day where the kids of South Park stay home from school, and engage in snowball warfare. Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny will be your loyal companions in this fight, with each character coming with their own special abilities.

While the game’s description mentions story elements, as you’ll battle your way through hordes of enemies, it does appear this South Park adaptation is more about multiplayer snow battles, as players will spend their time discovering unique weapons, upgrading abilities, and heading forth on the snow-filled battlefield.

Open Roads

Image: Open Roads Team

Release Date: 28 March 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Road trip adventure game Open Roads is set to launch in March 2024, after a brief one-month delay for polish. In the game, you follow the journey of Tess Devine and her mother Opal, as they uncover long-lost family secrets, and forge a closer bond. The entire adventure plays out in a cartoon art style that looks very sleek in action, and suggests Open Roads could be something special.

This appears to be a game perfect for those who love deep and emotional stories, with early teasers hinting at complex storytelling, and a narrative designed to hit hard.

Pepper Grinder

Image: Ahr Ech

Release Date: 28 March 2024

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

Pepper Grinder is a unique-looking 2D platformer where you are Pepper, a young warrior who wields a giant drill to traverse a range of themed stages. This look to be another cool, niche adventure supported by the folks of Devolver Digital, who have proved to share impeccable taste in the past. Developer by Ahr Ech, the game has a unique hook – and one backed by a fresh pixel art style, and a real sense of fluidity.

In early previews, Pepper Grinder has shown off its very charming sense of fun, and an endearing character cast with their own special quirks. If you’re looking for some neat and lovely platforming adventures in March 2024, keep an eye on this game release.

