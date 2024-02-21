Princess Peach: Showtime! has been unveiled to various media outlets in an early preview of gameplay, and so far, it seems to have made a very strong impression. The upcoming Princess Peach-starring adventure game has attracted plenty of attention since it was announced – it’s rare for Peach to take centre stage, and with its colourful array of stages and costumes, it looks to be a very fetching adventure.

In early previews, critics have roundly praised it for a strong sense of fun and vivid personality, and the cool nature of its stage-themed set pieces. While some remarked on its simpleness, others found real joy in its approach to platforming.

Here’s the roundup of what critics have said about Princess Peach: Showtime! so far.

VGC – “Simple, yet undeniably captivating.”

Over on VGC, previewer Andy Robinson praised the captivating nature of Princess Peach: Showtime! and its attention to detail, calling it a fun and charming platformer with plenty of variety.

“The gameplay in each area is simple and very linear, with neither platforming nor combat offering much in terms of depth,” Robinson said. “However, the early stages are executed with enough charm, variety and brevity (each is over in around 20 minutes) that, in the opening hour at least, they make up a genuinely delightful variety show, especially for younger players.”

Checkout – “A dazzling display of gorgeous costumes.”

On Checkout, previewer Lauren Chaplin shared similar thoughts, describing Princess Peach: Showtime! as delightful, and praising its mix of puzzles and platformer gameplay. While Chaplin was disappointed by the game’s seeming focus on easy, kid-friendly gameplay, she still found enough variety to enjoy the experience.

“As a long-time fan of Princess Peach, Showtime! is un-ironically one of my most anticipated games of the year. Genuinely, the only reason I can think of to not play this game is because you hate fun,” Chaplin said. “For fans of cute and cosy titles, Peach, and games you can just chill out with after work … this one is an easy ‘add to cart’.”

IGN – “No plumbers necessary.”

Writing for IGN, Brian Altano made clear that Princess Peach: Showtime! is not like other Super Mario adventures, and instead does its own thing, playing to the strengths of its main character. Describing the game as uncomplicated, Altano still had plenty of praise for its costume transformation system, and its fresh ideas.

“Based on what I’ve played, Princess Peach: Showtime! is wholly its own thing, decoupled from the traditional Mario game entirely, and throughout my time with it I found myself really impressed with how different and special each stage looked and felt,” Altano wrote.

“Showtime! is definitely for the younger crowd, but so are many of the best Nintendo games, and as an older Nintendo fan currently raising a younger Nintendo fan at home, I’m hoping the final game can keep up the momentum throughout its entire experience, because I really love what it’s doing so far.”

Brie Larson / Elle – “Shocked and excited.”

Actor Brie Larson (The Marvels) was interviewed by Elle for her reactions to Princess Peach: Showtime! and her impressions were lovely. While she serves as a Nintendo ambassador and her opinion may be swayed by that status, her preview for Elle is worth seeking out for its wholesome vibes. It’s clear there were ups and downs in Larson’s time with the game – she laments her “horrible” in-game cake making skills – but there was clearly real joy in the preview experience.

“I’d seen the poster, I’d watched the trailer, I knew [the transformations were] gonna happen. I just didn’t know how it was going to happen, and every single time that happened, I felt just shocked and excited,” Larson said. “And then you have this adventure of discovering what this character can be, how it works within the rules of that game. And getting to see Peach play all of these different characters and see how multifaceted she is after all this time is just spectacular.”

Mashable – “There’s nothing Peach can’t do.”

Writing for Mashable, previewer Alex Perry praised Princess Peach: Showtime! as a worthy showcase for Peach’s versatile abilities, particularly praising her transformations. Like others, Perry also noted a great variety in the gameplay of Showtime! and how each character transformation redefines the experience.

“Based on my relatively brief time with Showtime, it’s looking like a cute and very family-friendly adventure thanks to its mechanical simplicity,” Perry said. “It’s just nice for Peach to get to do something other than play sports or get kidnapped. Let’s hope 20 more years don’t pass before her next shot at a starring role.”

Princess Peach: Showtime! is set to launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 22 March 2024.