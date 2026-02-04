When the AYN Thor was unveiled in mid-2025, the handheld device instantly caught the eye with its Nintendo 3DS-like design. The portable console is packed with impressive specs and features, including dual AMOLED screens.

The AYN Thor may not be a direct replacement for the popular 3DS, but it could be the modern-day version we’ve been waiting for. The versatile Android emulator has everything you could possibly want from a high-end handheld console.

AYN Thor’s Incredible Specs

There are many handheld gaming PCs and portable emulators on the market in 2026, but the AYN Thor stands out, especially if you’re a fan of the Nintendo 3DS. The unique clamshell design and dual screens are eye-catching features of the Thor.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is powering the device, allowing for top-tier emulation performance. Also, the AYN Thor Max model has up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 6000mAh battery.

The portable is a gaming powerhouse, running PlayStation 2 and GameCube titles with ease. The Thor is also capable of emulating the Nintendo Switch and some indie PC titles. With Android 13 on board, the console can play the latest AAA Android releases.

The stars of the show are without doubt the dual AMOLED displays. The top panel is a 6-inch full HD screen capable of 120 Hz, and the bottom screen is a 3.92-inch 1080×1240 display at 60 Hz. The screens are great for 3DS emulation or multitasking.

You will also find Hall effect joysticks with customisable RGB lighting and a MicroSD slot. The DisplayPort output via USB-C allows you to hook up the Thor to a TV or monitor, adding even more value to AYN’s premium handheld.

Comparing the Thor to the 3DS

Naturally, the AYN Thor is being compared to the Nintendo 3DS. The 3DS came out in 2011 and is far inferior in terms of specs and capabilities, but the Thor design is based on Nintendo’s portable and shines with 3DS emulation.

Using emulators like Citra and Lime3DS, you can turn the AYN Thor into the ultimate modern 3DS console. Games have never looked better, with the high-end AMOLED screens offering 4x resolution and higher frame rates.

Masterpieces like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 7, and Fire Emblem: Awakening are stunning and play extremely well on the AYN Thor. Wii U and GameCube games also flourish on AYN’s handheld.

The AYN Thor gives 3DS games a new lease of life, but we recommend keeping hold of your original Nintendo hardware. In fact, now could be the best time to grab a 3DS before the price skyrockets even more.

The “New” Nintendo 3DS models keep going up in price, proving just how popular the console remains in 2026. A used one in decent condition is more expensive than a sealed launch console.

While the AYN Thor is unquestionably an excellent device to emulate the 3DS, the emulation is still far from perfect on Android, with many users reporting stuttering issues and frame drops.

Also, if you love the 3D functionality on the Nintendo 3DS, you are out of luck with the Thor. The AMOLED screens are stunning but limited to 2D, making stereoscopic 3D impossible. If you’re not bothered about 3D, the older 3DS and 2DS models are still worth checking out in 2026.

Availability & Pricing

AYN Thor pre-orders started shipping at the end of 2025, though distribution is still ongoing in batches. The official AYN store is sending out another lot in late February, while the third batch of pre-orders is expected to be dispatched in March.

The handheld will also be available at retail stores like DroiX and AliExpress, with pre-orders now open. The prices vary but are more expensive with third-party retailers.

There are currently four versions of the AYN Thor, with pricing starting from $249 for the Lite version. There are also Base, Pro, and Max models. The Base could be a popular choice at $299, while the Pro and Max versions are more expensive at $349 and $429, respectively.

The AYN Thor is ready to catch the eye in 2026. With so many portables available right now, standing out above the crowd is imperative, and AYN is certainly going the right way about it with the spectacular Thor. With various versions available, the AYN Thor is likely to be a big hit in the emulation handheld market this year.