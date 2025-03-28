News

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream announced for 2026 launch

The Miis are back, and weirder than ever.
28 Mar 2025 10:12
Leah J. Williams
tomodachi life living the dream

Image: Nintendo

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream was surprise-announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, with a new trailer revealing a larger scope for the franchise (an entire, explorable island) as well as new, more bizarre sights for the iconic Miis.

Notably, Living the Dream is a sequel that’s been a long time in the making. Its predecessor, Tomodachi Life, released for Nintendo 3DS way back in 2013 – and it made a major splash at the time for its viral weirdness. Not content with living in the shadow of this franchise entry, Living the Dream has been announced with a very oddball new trailer featuring Miis exercising in a park, and one dreaming of a giant women.

Based on details from the trailer, this entry will retain a lot of what endeared people to Tomodachi Life, with Miis able to run around their little island, making friends, falling in love, taking part in activities, and generally living their lives. The game does look grander than its predecessor, with some crisp new graphics and possibly the ability to free-roam, but in its tone and humour, it’s certainly very familiar.

Read: New Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop sequel announced for Switch

Seeing Miis running around, listening to them burble in their deep, off-putting robotic voices will never not be a delight.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and it does appear that’s the case with Tomodachi Life. In the ten years since the last game released, the profile of the franchise has only grown – largely because it was ahead of its time with its weird, modern meme-like sense of humour. Over the last few years, it’s become its own meme format, with clips of the game’s karaoke and dream activities going viral frequently.

We can’t wait to see what madness Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream inspires.

Based on early reception to this trailer, there’ll be plenty of folks on board for the ride. On social media, reaction to this Tomodachi sequel has been euphoric. I’ve certainly seen quite a few people crying over the reveal, and some early, very good memes around the game’s already-iconic giant woman.

For now, we do have a wait ahead, as the game won’t launch until 2026. But when it does finally arrive, we expect a flurry of madness surrounding it.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

