New Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop sequel announced for Switch

This is the news story I never thought I would get to write. After nearly a 20 year year absence in the west, the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop franchise is officially back, with a new entry titled Tamagotchi Plaza launching for Nintendo Switch on 27 June 2025. Not only is Corner Shop back, it’s back very, very soon – and I couldn’t be more chuffed about it.

If you’ve been following GamesHub, you’ll know I’m a big, big fan of all the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop games. They’re just so delightful. When I’m in need of a pick-me-up, I often turn to these games for a good spot of mini-gaming, with my particular favourite activities being in the cake-making, bouquet-making, spa, takoyaki, and dentistry shops.

For those unfamiliar, each game in the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop series tasks you with establishing and growing particular shops themed around a certain activities. Once you open a shop, Tamagotchi pals will come to visit you, each with their own special requests. It might be for a pink cake with strawberries, or a flower arrangement with red flowers and a blue ribbon. They might want you to fix their teeth, or to make them a burger, or to help them relax in the spa.

So, you’ll set about following their directions, to give them the best experience possible, earning Gotchi points in the process. These can then be spent on decorating your own home spaces.

“While the target audience for the game is absolutely children, it’s the kind of game that adults would enjoy, too,” I wrote of the original game in 2023. “With its cutesy drawn style, great soundbites and relaxing gameplay, it’s the kind of game that really tickles your brain while letting you completely relax.”

“It’s hard to switch off in today’s all-digital world, but Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop is so wholesome, simple, and engaging that it’s easy to sit down with the game and forget about everything that’s happened in the world lately.”

Notably, only the first three games in the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop series were actually localised in the west, with the last releasing in 2008. A handful more games were released for the Nintendo DS and 3DS in Japan, but these sadly never made it overseas (unless you got tricky with it, or imported your own copies). So, the news of Tamagotchi Plaza‘s arrival is certainly surprising, and certainly very well appreciated.

Whether you’re nostalgic for the series, or you’re just looking for an incredibly wholesome collection of mini-games buoyed by tiny, tittering little creatures, this is the game for you.

Tamagotchi Plaza – Announcement Trailer

Here’s the official description, per Bandai Namco:

“The latest entry into the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop series will bring back the unique feel of setting up quirky shops in the Tamagotchi world and serving cute characters with even more fun possibilities! The Great Gotchi King declared the Tamagotchi Fest will be held in the most exciting city of Tamagotchi Planet. It will be up to the player to help Prince Tamahiko turn Tamahiko town into a lively place fit to welcome the festival.”

“Enjoy a total of 12 different shops around the town’s plaza, from returned classics found in the Corner Shop series like the Dentist, to new establishments like the Afternoon Tea Shop, the Eyewear or Galette shop. Each shop will bring its own mini game with unique gameplay and serving clients well will increase the reputation of shops, attracting more than 100 Tamagotchi customers to meet!”

Notably, Tamagotchi Plaza will actually have linking compatibility with the Tamagotchi Uni device, with exclusive items able to be transferred between the toy and the game.

If you couldn’t tell, I personally am incredibly happy about this new development, and I shan’t be thinking of much else until I get my hands on this upcoming game. As noted, Tamagotchi Plaza launches for Nintendo Switch on 27 June 2025.