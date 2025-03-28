Witchbrook finally has a release window

Witchbrook, the cosy magical academy sim from Chucklefish (Wargroove), officially has a Holiday 2025 release window locked in. The news was revealed during a recent Nintendo Direct, within a first look trailer showing off beautiful pixel environments, as well as co-op gameplay elements.

For those who’ve waited for more news, it was a fantastic inclusion. Witchbrook has been in development for quite some time, with early concept art released many years ago creating plenty of early hype. While the game’s absence over a number of years did somewhat dampen the excitement, with many players doubting it would release at all – mostly because it looked so good – that’s come back in full force with its new trailer.

The game looks absolutely delightful as revealed, with a host of cool locations to travel through, and teases for activities like casting spells, riding brooms, and making potions. The core concept is very reminiscent of Harry Potter, but without the baggage attached to that franchise. In Witchbrook, you can live your perfect life as a student of a magical academy, with a fresh take on witchcraft.

It appears you’ll also be able to travel from this academy into the real world, with the trailer revealing a local township and other explorable realms, where a range of quests will take place.

Notably, the game’s Nintendo Direct trailer has also confirmed you will be able to play with up to four other players in co-op, a bit like Stardew Valley (which Chucklefish formerly published). Taking your friends along the ride, you’ll be able to play together, riding brooms through town streets, and getting into shenanigans.

Witchbrook looks incredibly ambitious, which is part of the reason why it’s garnered so much attention. In a typical case, we’d say low expectations make games much better, but it’s worth noting Chucklefish is a tenured developer and publisher with an array of well-received, award-winning games under its belt. Not only that, but Witchbrook has been in development for several years now, with the team quietly working away, and waiting until the title is ready, to say more.

There’s every chance this game will be just as warm, wholesome, and lovely as it appears.

The better news revealed as part of these trailer drops is that Witchbrook isn’t too far away. As confirmed during the latest Nintendo Direct, it’s targeting release for Nintendo Switch and other platforms in Holiday 2025. We’re likely to hear much more about the game in the months ahead, so stay tuned.