Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is Naughty Dog’s next blockbuster gaming release. The Uncharted & The Last of Us creators could have another huge hit on their hands, but what do we know about the sci-fi action-adventure title?

The game is deviating away from the usual Naughty Dog theme, with Intergalactic set in an alternate universe based on space travel. Here’s what we know about the plot, protagonists, and gameplay, and how it will compare to previous Naughty Dog titles.

What Can We Expect from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet?

Space Travelling Spectacle

Games set in space are nothing new, but Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is looking to break new ground. Going by the intriguing first trailer, space has never looked more stunning, with Naughty Dog’s version dazzling on the big screen.

The game revolves around advanced space travel, which existed from the 1980s. The alternate universe is set 2000 years into the future, which makes for a fascinating setting. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will be Naughty Dog’s most ambitious and expensive game, so expect the graphics to be jaw-dropping.

The main protagonist, who is a bounty hunter, gets stranded on an isolated planet, where blade-wielding robots and various other enemies will be waiting to strike her down. Taking down targets, finding out secrets, and surviving along the way is the main aim.

Planet Sempiria has been isolated for 600 years, though the criminal syndicate the “Five Aces” is at large. Colin Graves, a known Five Aces member, is the wanted bounty.

The plot is certainly unique, and traversing space and fighting new enemies will be a real treat. Naughty Dog knows how to make masterpieces, and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’s plot alone sounds like a winner.

Bounty Hunter Jordan A. Mun: The Game’s Main Protagonist

Jordan A. Mun, the bounty hunter, will be the main protagonist in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. She is dangerous, but her skills will be tested on the isolated planet. She is equipped with traits to take down criminals, but loneliness, isolation, and the unknown could be Jordan’s biggest threats.

Her aim is hunting down Graves, but becoming the first person to leave planet Sempiria’s orbit is the ultimate goal. Nobody has escaped the planet for 600 years, but Jordan will do everything in her power to be the first.

The talented Tati Gabrielle will play Jordan A. Mun. The American actress played a role in the Uncharted movie alongside Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. She was a voice in Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, and she will play Jade in the upcoming Mortal Kombat II movie.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will be Gabrielle’s first video game appearance. The motion capture looks superb, with the graphics in the trailer being nothing short of extraordinary. We have no doubt that Gabrielle will play the bounty hunter role with perfection.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Gameplay Mechanics

When it comes to Naughty Dog, its games have outstanding gameplay mechanics. The Crash Bandicoot titles wowed fans in the PlayStation 1 era, while the original Uncharted and The Last of Us games are masterpieces on the PlayStation 3.

The company has gone from strength to strength since, with The Last of Us 2 being one of the greatest games of all time in terms of gameplay and storytelling.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet could have some of the best gameplay mechanics ever seen in a video game. Naughty Dog are the leaders in this area, and the new game will offer new and unique combat and traversal gameplay.

Stealth will be vital in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, while the main protagonist will have hacking abilities. Parkour and gliding are also in the game, so getting around will be interesting.

You can bet that there will be a host of weapons to choose from, with pistols breaking limbs to handicap enemies. Jordan will also have a large electric sword to take down robotic creatures.

“Faith Anchors” will be a system used for fast travel in the game. The map looks vast, so getting around quickly will be an important factor. Jordan can also use combo systems and special tools on enemies.

How Will Intergalactic Compare to Uncharted & The Last of Us?

Critics praised the original Uncharted for its incredible storytelling, adventure gameplay, and great graphics on the PS3. Naughty Dog took it even further with the next two games in the series before wrapping it up perfectly with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

First and foremost, players felt connected with main character Nathan Drake. He is witty, resilient, and a likeable main protagonist. The unique stories across all four games were superb, and the side characters like Victor Sullivan, Elena Fisher, and Sam Drake all played their part.

The Last of Us franchise is like Uncharted when it comes to character development. Players are sucked into Joel and Ellie’s story from the start, watching the pair develop an unlikely friendship. Many gamers agree that The Last of Us franchise is the best series of all time.

The Last of Us is certainly grittier than Uncharted, especially The Last of Us 2, when Ellie goes on a bloody revenge rampage. There is a strong chance that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet could land in the middle of the two when it comes to emotion and intensity.

The game will heavily emphasise character building, and Naughty Dog will undoubtedly establish Jordan A. Mun as another popular protagonist once the dust has settled.