Fire Emblem Engage Character Gift Guide – Who loves what?

Support relationships and gift-giving are important in Fire Emblem Engage. Here's a list of the gifts every character loves and hates.
22 Jan 2023
Edmond Tran
Fire Emblem Engage Character Gift Guide Sommie

Image: Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

The relationships you have with your supporting characters in Fire Emblem Engage are vital. The better your Support Level with a character, the better they’ll perform when fighting next to you in the turn-based tactical battles, as well as other mechanics introduced later in the game. You can raise your protagonist’s Support Level with a character by having them fight next to each other in battle, sharing meals with them, and of course, giving them gifts.

But gifts can get expensive, and who loves what? You don’t want to risk wasting a gift on someone who hates it! So here’s an exhaustive guide on how to maximise your relationship gains in Fire Emblem Engage. If only it were this easy in real life…

Where to get Gifts

The bulk of gifts in Fire Emblem Engage can be bought from the Flea Market store on the Somniel. You’ll unlock this store roughly during the middle of the game, and its stock of gifts rotates with each visit.

The Flea Market. Image: GamesHub via Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

Common, universal gifts, like the Pretty Pebble, Spirit Gem and Horse Manure can all be found as item pickups when you explore the Somniel after each battle (marked as glowing yellow dots on the minimap)

Fire Emblem Engage Character Gift Guide – Loves and Hates

What follows is a table of every supporting character in the game, and a list of what gifts they love (which will raise their support level a lot), as well as which gifts they hate (which won’t raise their support level at all). For any gift not mentioned, they merely like it (which will raise their support level a little).

This list includes Sommie, the Somniel’s Guardian Mascot, and all the foods it loves and hates to eat.

We’ve personally verified each and every gift and their effects on characters, so you can be sure of the accuracy of this list.

There are three common universal gifts that have the same effect on every character:

  • Pretty Pebbles – Every character likes these, and giving one will raise their support level by a little.
  • Spirit Gem – Every character loves these, and giving one will raise their support level by a lot.
  • Horse Manure – This is a joke gift, and giving one to a character will result in a unique response (Most people will be disgusted, but some characters like Fogado and Lapis love it!)
Fire Emblem Engage Character Gift Guide Horse Manure Vander
Screenshot: GamesHub via Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

Finally, if you don’t find the character you want to give a gift to on the Somniel, have a rest in your Room to change the time of day and cycle the characters.

WARNING: Please be aware that some story spoilers follow in regard to characters who join you throughout the game.

Proceed at your own discretion.

CharacterLovesHates
VanderDragon Scripture
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen		Dried Meat
Strong Perfume
Playing Cards
Spicy Seasonings
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
ClanneTea Leaves
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
White Clover
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Large Plate		Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Butterfly Net
Sun Visor
Fishing Bait
Utility Knife
Field Guide
Spooky Scroll
Bandages
FrammeTraining Weights
Muscle Balm
Dragon Scripture
Strong Perfume
Quality Kerchief
Sun Visor
Chrysanthemum
Flower Wreath
Antler Earrings
Lovely Candle		Philosophy Book
Eylos History
Spooky Scroll
AlfredTraining Weight
Muscle Balm
Dragon Scripture
Special Perfume
Lentil Flower
White Clover
Horn
Flower Wreath
Bandages		Sharp Chisel
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Spicy Seasonings
EtieTea Leaves
Dried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Dragon Scripture
Lentil Flower
Flower Wreath
Bandages		Sharp Chisel
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Quality Kerchief
BoucheronFairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Sun Visor
Fishing Bait
Landscape Art		Sharp Chisel
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Spooky Scroll
CélineTea Leaves
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Strong Perfume
Lentil Flower
Flower Wreath
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Lovely Candles		Sharp Chisel
Fancy Dagger
Spicy Seasonings
ChloéDried Meat
Animal Treats
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Dragon Scripture
Butterfly Net
Sun Visor
Bear Carving
Spicy Seasonings
Field Guide		Tea Leaves
White Clover
Cute Apron
Large Plate
LouisTea Leaves
Poetry Book
Dragon Scripture
Lentil Flower
White Clover
Flower Wreath
Large Plate		Sharp Chisel
Utility Knife
Spicy Seasonings
JeanTea Leaves
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Dragon Scripture
Eylos History
Butterfly Net
Bear Carving
Fine Quill Pen
Field Guide
Bandages		Dried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sun Visor
Playing Cards
Spicy Seasonings
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
DiamantDried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Philosophy Book
Elyos History
Fishing Bait
Utility Knife
Fine Quill Pen
Fancy Dagger
Bandages		Strong Perfume
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
AmberTea Leaves
Yogurt
Roasted Yam
Muscle Balm
Animal Treats
Butterfly Net
White Clover
Utility Knife
Bear Carving
Field Guide
Large Plate		Dried Meat
Philosophy Book
Cute Apron
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Quality Kerchief
Spicy Seasonings
JadeMuscle Balm
Animal Treats
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Elyos History
Butterfly Net
Sun Visor
Bear Carving
Fine Quill Pen
Field Guide		Strong Perfume
Quality Kerchief
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
AlcrystMuscle Balm
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Elyos History
Sun Visor
Fishing Bait
Fine Quill Pen		Strong Perfume
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
CitrinneTea Leaves
Muscle Balm
Fairy-Tale Book
Philosophy Book
Elyos History
Lily
Flower Wreath
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Lovely Candle		Sharp Chisel
White Clover
Cute Apron
Utility Knife
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Large Plate
LapisRoasted Yam
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Animal Treats
Sharp Chisel
Butterfly Net
White Clover
Utility Knife
Bear Carving
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Field Guide		Strong Perfume
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Antler Earrings
Lovely Candle
YunakaTraining Weight
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Poetry Book
Elyos History Book
Horn
Utility Knife
Fancy Dagger
Bandages		Animal Treats,
Fairy-Tale Book
Strong Perfume
Butterfly Net
Bear Carving
Playing Cards
Landscape Painting
Field Guide
Large Plate
SaphirYogurt
Roasted Yam
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Fishing Bait
Utility Knife
Fancy Dagger
Playing Cards
Large Plate
Bandages		Sharp Chisel
Strong Perfume
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Antler Earrings
Lovely Candle
IvyTea Leaves
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Sun Visor
White Clover
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art		Animal Treats
Strong Perfume
Butterfly Net
Fishing Bait
Bear Carving
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Field Guide
Spooky Scroll
Large Plate
KagetsuDried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Utility Knife
Fancy Dagger
Playing Cards
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Bandages		Tea Leaves
Yoghurt
Fairy-Tale book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Elyos History
Cute Apron
Large Plate
ZelkovTea Leaves
Sharp Chisel
Poetry Book
Elyos History
White Clover
Utility Knife
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Strong Perfume
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
HortensiaStrong Perfume
Sun Visor
Lupine Flower
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Antler Earrings
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle		Tea Leaves
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Butterfly Net
White Clover
Fishing Bait
Spicy Seasonings
Field Guide
Large Plate
Bandages
RosadoStrong Perfume
Sun Visor
Lupine Flower
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Large Plate		Philosophy Book
Elyos History
GoldmaryTea Leaves
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
Lupine Flower
White Clover
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Large Plate		Dried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Fancy Dagger
Bandages
AnnaTea Leaves
Yogurt
Sharp Chisel
White Clover
Cute Apron
Utility Knife
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Large Plate		Dried Meat
Butterfly Net
Fishing Bait
Spicy Seasonings
Field Guide
Spooky Scroll
LindonTea Leaves
Roasted Yam
Sharp Chisel
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Elyos History
Sun Visor
White Clover
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art
Large Plate		Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Quality Kerchief
Fancy Dagger
TimerraDried Meat
Animal Treats
Strong Perfume
Butterfly Net
Horn
Bear Carving
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Large Plate		Sharp Chisel
Fairy-Tale Book
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
PanetteDried Meat
Sharp Chisel
Butterfly Net
Utility Knife
Fancy Dagger
Antler Earrings
Spicy Seasonings
Field Guide
Spooky Scroll		Tea Leaves
Chrysanthemum
Lentil Flower
Lily
Desert Marigold
Lupine Flower
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Large Plate
MerrinDried Meat
Animal Treats
Sharp Chisel
Butterfly Net
Horn
Utility Knife
Bear Carving
Fancy Dagger
Antler Earrings
Field Guide		Strong Perfume
Cute Apron
Spicy Seasonings
Spooky Scroll
FogadoDried Meat
Desert Marigold
Horn
Flower Wreath
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Large Plate		Roasted Yam
Fairy-Tale Book
Fishing Bait
Spooky Scroll
PandreoYogurt
Fairy-Tale Book
Dragon Scripture
Horn
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Large Plate		Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sun Visor
Spicy Seasonings
Bandages
BunetTea Leaves
Dried Meat
Yogurt
Roasted Yam
Sun Visor
Desert Marigold
White Clover
Flower Wreath
Antler Earrings
Large Plate		Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Strong Perfume
Bandages
SeadallDried Meat
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Elyos History
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
White Clover
Horn
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Lovely Candle		Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Bandages
VeyleFairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Elyos History
Sun Visor
Chrysanthemum
Lentil Flower
Lily
Desert Marigold
Lupine Flower
Flower Wreath
Playing Cards
Spicy Seasonings
Lovely Candle		Strong Perfume
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
MauvierDried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Chrysanthemum
Lentil Flower
Lily
Desert Marigold
Lupine flower
Flower Wreath
Utility Knife
Fancy Dagger
Spicy Seasonings
Bandages		Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
SommiePetting (Action)
Pork
Cabbage
Rare Vegetable
Apple
Orange
Peach
Grapes
Rare Fruit
Sardines
Minced Fish
Rare Fish
Milk
Beans		Chicken
Nuts
Salmon
Eggs
Spices

Fire Emblem Engage is available now on Nintendo Switch. Find it on Amazon.

For more on Fire Emblem Engage, you may enjoy the following articles and guides:

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

