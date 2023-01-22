Fire Emblem Engage Character Gift Guide – Who loves what?

The relationships you have with your supporting characters in Fire Emblem Engage are vital. The better your Support Level with a character, the better they’ll perform when fighting next to you in the turn-based tactical battles, as well as other mechanics introduced later in the game. You can raise your protagonist’s Support Level with a character by having them fight next to each other in battle, sharing meals with them, and of course, giving them gifts.

But gifts can get expensive, and who loves what? You don’t want to risk wasting a gift on someone who hates it! So here’s an exhaustive guide on how to maximise your relationship gains in Fire Emblem Engage. If only it were this easy in real life…

Where to get Gifts

The bulk of gifts in Fire Emblem Engage can be bought from the Flea Market store on the Somniel. You’ll unlock this store roughly during the middle of the game, and its stock of gifts rotates with each visit.

Common, universal gifts, like the Pretty Pebble, Spirit Gem and Horse Manure can all be found as item pickups when you explore the Somniel after each battle (marked as glowing yellow dots on the minimap)

Fire Emblem Engage Character Gift Guide – Loves and Hates

What follows is a table of every supporting character in the game, and a list of what gifts they love (which will raise their support level a lot), as well as which gifts they hate (which won’t raise their support level at all). For any gift not mentioned, they merely like it (which will raise their support level a little).

This list includes Sommie, the Somniel’s Guardian Mascot, and all the foods it loves and hates to eat.

We’ve personally verified each and every gift and their effects on characters, so you can be sure of the accuracy of this list.

There are three common universal gifts that have the same effect on every character:

Pretty Pebbles – Every character likes these, and giving one will raise their support level by a little.

– Every character likes these, and giving one will raise their support level by a little. Spirit Gem – Every character loves these, and giving one will raise their support level by a lot.

– Every character loves these, and giving one will raise their support level by a lot. Horse Manure – This is a joke gift, and giving one to a character will result in a unique response (Most people will be disgusted, but some characters like Fogado and Lapis love it!)

Finally, if you don’t find the character you want to give a gift to on the Somniel, have a rest in your Room to change the time of day and cycle the characters.

Character Loves Hates Vander Dragon Scripture

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Quality Kerchief

Fine Quill Pen Dried Meat

Strong Perfume

Playing Cards

Spicy Seasonings

Lovely Candle

Large Plate Clanne Tea Leaves

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Philosophy Book

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

White Clover

Quality Kerchief

Fine Quill Pen

Large Plate Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Butterfly Net

Sun Visor

Fishing Bait

Utility Knife

Field Guide

Spooky Scroll

Bandages Framme Training Weights

Muscle Balm

Dragon Scripture

Strong Perfume

Quality Kerchief

Sun Visor

Chrysanthemum

Flower Wreath

Antler Earrings

Lovely Candle Philosophy Book

Eylos History

Spooky Scroll Alfred Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Dragon Scripture

Special Perfume

Lentil Flower

White Clover

Horn

Flower Wreath

Bandages Sharp Chisel

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Spicy Seasonings Etie Tea Leaves

Dried Meat

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Dragon Scripture

Lentil Flower

Flower Wreath

Bandages Sharp Chisel

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Quality Kerchief Boucheron Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Sun Visor

Fishing Bait

Landscape Art Sharp Chisel

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Spooky Scroll Céline Tea Leaves

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Strong Perfume

Lentil Flower

Flower Wreath

Quality Kerchief

Antler Earrings

Lovely Candles Sharp Chisel

Fancy Dagger

Spicy Seasonings Chloé Dried Meat

Animal Treats

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Dragon Scripture

Butterfly Net

Sun Visor

Bear Carving

Spicy Seasonings

Field Guide Tea Leaves

White Clover

Cute Apron

Large Plate Louis Tea Leaves

Poetry Book

Dragon Scripture

Lentil Flower

White Clover

Flower Wreath

Large Plate Sharp Chisel

Utility Knife

Spicy Seasonings Jean Tea Leaves

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Philosophy Book

Dragon Scripture

Eylos History

Butterfly Net

Bear Carving

Fine Quill Pen

Field Guide

Bandages Dried Meat

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Sun Visor

Playing Cards

Spicy Seasonings

Lovely Candle

Large Plate Diamant Dried Meat

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Sharp Chisel

Philosophy Book

Elyos History

Fishing Bait

Utility Knife

Fine Quill Pen

Fancy Dagger

Bandages Strong Perfume

Flower Wreath

Cute Apron

Bear Carving

Playing Cards

Lovely Candle

Large Plate Amber Tea Leaves

Yogurt

Roasted Yam

Muscle Balm

Animal Treats

Butterfly Net

White Clover

Utility Knife

Bear Carving

Field Guide

Large Plate Dried Meat

Philosophy Book

Cute Apron

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Quality Kerchief

Spicy Seasonings Jade Muscle Balm

Animal Treats

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Elyos History

Butterfly Net

Sun Visor

Bear Carving

Fine Quill Pen

Field Guide Strong Perfume

Quality Kerchief

Playing Cards

Lovely Candle Alcryst Muscle Balm

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Philosophy Book

Elyos History

Sun Visor

Fishing Bait

Fine Quill Pen Strong Perfume

Quality Kerchief

Antler Earrings

Playing Cards

Lovely Candle

Large Plate Citrinne Tea Leaves

Muscle Balm

Fairy-Tale Book

Philosophy Book

Elyos History

Lily

Flower Wreath

Quality Kerchief

Fine Quill Pen

Lovely Candle Sharp Chisel

White Clover

Cute Apron

Utility Knife

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Large Plate Lapis Roasted Yam

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Animal Treats

Sharp Chisel

Butterfly Net

White Clover

Utility Knife

Bear Carving

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Field Guide Strong Perfume

Quality Kerchief

Fine Quill Pen

Antler Earrings

Lovely Candle Yunaka Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Sharp Chisel

Poetry Book

Elyos History Book

Horn

Utility Knife

Fancy Dagger

Bandages Animal Treats,

Fairy-Tale Book

Strong Perfume

Butterfly Net

Bear Carving

Playing Cards

Landscape Painting

Field Guide

Large Plate Saphir Yogurt

Roasted Yam

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Fishing Bait

Utility Knife

Fancy Dagger

Playing Cards

Large Plate

Bandages Sharp Chisel

Strong Perfume

Flower Wreath

Cute Apron

Bear Carving

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Quality Kerchief

Fine Quill Pen

Antler Earrings

Lovely Candle Ivy Tea Leaves

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Philosophy Book

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Sun Visor

White Clover

Fine Quill Pen

Landscape Art Animal Treats

Strong Perfume

Butterfly Net

Fishing Bait

Bear Carving

Playing Cards

Lovely Candle

Field Guide

Spooky Scroll

Large Plate Kagetsu Dried Meat

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Sharp Chisel

Utility Knife

Fancy Dagger

Playing Cards

Landscape Art

Lovely Candle

Bandages Tea Leaves

Yoghurt

Fairy-Tale book

Poetry Book

Philosophy Book

Elyos History

Cute Apron

Large Plate Zelkov Tea Leaves

Sharp Chisel

Poetry Book

Elyos History

White Clover

Utility Knife

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Strong Perfume

Playing Cards

Lovely Candle Hortensia Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

Lupine Flower

Flower Wreath

Cute Apron

Bear Carving

Quality Kerchief

Fine Quill Pen

Antler Earrings

Landscape Art

Lovely Candle Tea Leaves

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Butterfly Net

White Clover

Fishing Bait

Spicy Seasonings

Field Guide

Large Plate

Bandages Rosado Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

Lupine Flower

Flower Wreath

Cute Apron

Bear Carving

Quality Kerchief

Antler Earrings

Playing Cards

Landscape Art

Lovely Candle

Large Plate Philosophy Book

Elyos History Goldmary Tea Leaves

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

Lupine Flower

White Clover

Flower Wreath

Cute Apron

Bear Carving

Quality Kerchief

Antler Earrings

Landscape Art

Lovely Candle

Large Plate Dried Meat

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Sharp Chisel

Fancy Dagger

Bandages Anna Tea Leaves

Yogurt

Sharp Chisel

White Clover

Cute Apron

Utility Knife

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Quality Kerchief

Fine Quill Pen

Landscape Art

Lovely Candle

Large Plate Dried Meat

Butterfly Net

Fishing Bait

Spicy Seasonings

Field Guide

Spooky Scroll Lindon Tea Leaves

Roasted Yam

Sharp Chisel

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Philosophy Book

Elyos History

Sun Visor

White Clover

Fine Quill Pen

Landscape Art

Large Plate Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Quality Kerchief

Fancy Dagger Timerra Dried Meat

Animal Treats

Strong Perfume

Butterfly Net

Horn

Bear Carving

Quality Kerchief

Antler Earrings

Playing Cards

Lovely Candle

Large Plate Sharp Chisel

Fairy-Tale Book

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool Panette Dried Meat

Sharp Chisel

Butterfly Net

Utility Knife

Fancy Dagger

Antler Earrings

Spicy Seasonings

Field Guide

Spooky Scroll Tea Leaves

Chrysanthemum

Lentil Flower

Lily

Desert Marigold

Lupine Flower

Flower Wreath

Cute Apron

Bear Carving

Large Plate Merrin Dried Meat

Animal Treats

Sharp Chisel

Butterfly Net

Horn

Utility Knife

Bear Carving

Fancy Dagger

Antler Earrings

Field Guide Strong Perfume

Cute Apron

Spicy Seasonings

Spooky Scroll Fogado Dried Meat

Desert Marigold

Horn

Flower Wreath

Antler Earrings

Playing Cards

Landscape Art

Lovely Candle

Large Plate Roasted Yam

Fairy-Tale Book

Fishing Bait

Spooky Scroll Pandreo Yogurt

Fairy-Tale Book

Dragon Scripture

Horn

Antler Earrings

Playing Cards

Lovely Candle

Large Plate Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Sun Visor

Spicy Seasonings

Bandages Bunet Tea Leaves

Dried Meat

Yogurt

Roasted Yam

Sun Visor

Desert Marigold

White Clover

Flower Wreath

Antler Earrings

Large Plate Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Strong Perfume

Bandages Seadall Dried Meat

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Elyos History

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

White Clover

Horn

Quality Kerchief

Antler Earrings

Lovely Candle Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Bandages Veyle Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Elyos History

Sun Visor

Chrysanthemum

Lentil Flower

Lily

Desert Marigold

Lupine Flower

Flower Wreath

Playing Cards

Spicy Seasonings

Lovely Candle Strong Perfume

Quality Kerchief

Fine Quill Pen Mauvier Dried Meat

Training Weight

Muscle Balm

Sharp Chisel

Chrysanthemum

Lentil Flower

Lily

Desert Marigold

Lupine flower

Flower Wreath

Utility Knife

Fancy Dagger

Spicy Seasonings

Bandages Quality Kerchief

Fine Quill Pen

Antler Earrings

Playing Cards

Lovely Candle

Large Plate

Sommie Petting (Action)

Pork

Cabbage

Rare Vegetable

Apple

Orange

Peach

Grapes

Rare Fruit

Sardines

Minced Fish

Rare Fish

Milk

Beans Chicken

Nuts

Salmon

Eggs

Spices

