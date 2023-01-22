Fire Emblem Engage Character Gift Guide – Who loves what?

The relationships you have with your supporting characters in Fire Emblem Engage are vital. The better your Support Level with a character, the better they’ll perform when fighting next to you in the turn-based tactical battles, as well as other mechanics introduced later in the game. You can raise your protagonist’s Support Level with a character by having them fight next to each other in battle, sharing meals with them, and of course, giving them gifts.
But gifts can get expensive, and who loves what? You don’t want to risk wasting a gift on someone who hates it! So here’s an exhaustive guide on how to maximise your relationship gains in Fire Emblem Engage. If only it were this easy in real life…
Where to get Gifts
The bulk of gifts in Fire Emblem Engage can be bought from the Flea Market store on the Somniel. You’ll unlock this store roughly during the middle of the game, and its stock of gifts rotates with each visit.
Common, universal gifts, like the Pretty Pebble, Spirit Gem and Horse Manure can all be found as item pickups when you explore the Somniel after each battle (marked as glowing yellow dots on the minimap)
Fire Emblem Engage Character Gift Guide – Loves and Hates
What follows is a table of every supporting character in the game, and a list of what gifts they love (which will raise their support level a lot), as well as which gifts they hate (which won’t raise their support level at all). For any gift not mentioned, they merely like it (which will raise their support level a little).
This list includes Sommie, the Somniel’s Guardian Mascot, and all the foods it loves and hates to eat.
We’ve personally verified each and every gift and their effects on characters, so you can be sure of the accuracy of this list.
There are three common universal gifts that have the same effect on every character:
- Pretty Pebbles – Every character likes these, and giving one will raise their support level by a little.
- Spirit Gem – Every character loves these, and giving one will raise their support level by a lot.
- Horse Manure – This is a joke gift, and giving one to a character will result in a unique response (Most people will be disgusted, but some characters like Fogado and Lapis love it!)
Finally, if you don’t find the character you want to give a gift to on the Somniel, have a rest in your Room to change the time of day and cycle the characters.
WARNING: Please be aware that some story spoilers follow in regard to characters who join you throughout the game.
Proceed at your own discretion.
|Character
|Loves
|Hates
|Vander
|Dragon Scripture
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
|Dried Meat
Strong Perfume
Playing Cards
Spicy Seasonings
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
|Clanne
|Tea Leaves
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
White Clover
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Large Plate
|Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Butterfly Net
Sun Visor
Fishing Bait
Utility Knife
Field Guide
Spooky Scroll
Bandages
|Framme
|Training Weights
Muscle Balm
Dragon Scripture
Strong Perfume
Quality Kerchief
Sun Visor
Chrysanthemum
Flower Wreath
Antler Earrings
Lovely Candle
|Philosophy Book
Eylos History
Spooky Scroll
|Alfred
|Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Dragon Scripture
Special Perfume
Lentil Flower
White Clover
Horn
Flower Wreath
Bandages
|Sharp Chisel
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Spicy Seasonings
|Etie
|Tea Leaves
Dried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Dragon Scripture
Lentil Flower
Flower Wreath
Bandages
|Sharp Chisel
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Quality Kerchief
|Boucheron
|Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Sun Visor
Fishing Bait
Landscape Art
|Sharp Chisel
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Spooky Scroll
|Céline
|Tea Leaves
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Strong Perfume
Lentil Flower
Flower Wreath
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Lovely Candles
|Sharp Chisel
Fancy Dagger
Spicy Seasonings
|Chloé
|Dried Meat
Animal Treats
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Dragon Scripture
Butterfly Net
Sun Visor
Bear Carving
Spicy Seasonings
Field Guide
|Tea Leaves
White Clover
Cute Apron
Large Plate
|Louis
|Tea Leaves
Poetry Book
Dragon Scripture
Lentil Flower
White Clover
Flower Wreath
Large Plate
|Sharp Chisel
Utility Knife
Spicy Seasonings
|Jean
|Tea Leaves
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Dragon Scripture
Eylos History
Butterfly Net
Bear Carving
Fine Quill Pen
Field Guide
Bandages
|Dried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sun Visor
Playing Cards
Spicy Seasonings
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
|Diamant
|Dried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Philosophy Book
Elyos History
Fishing Bait
Utility Knife
Fine Quill Pen
Fancy Dagger
Bandages
|Strong Perfume
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
|Amber
|Tea Leaves
Yogurt
Roasted Yam
Muscle Balm
Animal Treats
Butterfly Net
White Clover
Utility Knife
Bear Carving
Field Guide
Large Plate
|Dried Meat
Philosophy Book
Cute Apron
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Quality Kerchief
Spicy Seasonings
|Jade
|Muscle Balm
Animal Treats
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Elyos History
Butterfly Net
Sun Visor
Bear Carving
Fine Quill Pen
Field Guide
|Strong Perfume
Quality Kerchief
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
|Alcryst
|Muscle Balm
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Elyos History
Sun Visor
Fishing Bait
Fine Quill Pen
|Strong Perfume
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
|Citrinne
|Tea Leaves
Muscle Balm
Fairy-Tale Book
Philosophy Book
Elyos History
Lily
Flower Wreath
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Lovely Candle
|Sharp Chisel
White Clover
Cute Apron
Utility Knife
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Large Plate
|Lapis
|Roasted Yam
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Animal Treats
Sharp Chisel
Butterfly Net
White Clover
Utility Knife
Bear Carving
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Field Guide
|Strong Perfume
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Antler Earrings
Lovely Candle
|Yunaka
|Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Poetry Book
Elyos History Book
Horn
Utility Knife
Fancy Dagger
Bandages
|Animal Treats,
Fairy-Tale Book
Strong Perfume
Butterfly Net
Bear Carving
Playing Cards
Landscape Painting
Field Guide
Large Plate
|Saphir
|Yogurt
Roasted Yam
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Fishing Bait
Utility Knife
Fancy Dagger
Playing Cards
Large Plate
Bandages
|Sharp Chisel
Strong Perfume
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Antler Earrings
Lovely Candle
|Ivy
|Tea Leaves
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Sun Visor
White Clover
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art
|Animal Treats
Strong Perfume
Butterfly Net
Fishing Bait
Bear Carving
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Field Guide
Spooky Scroll
Large Plate
|Kagetsu
|Dried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Utility Knife
Fancy Dagger
Playing Cards
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Bandages
|Tea Leaves
Yoghurt
Fairy-Tale book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Elyos History
Cute Apron
Large Plate
|Zelkov
|Tea Leaves
Sharp Chisel
Poetry Book
Elyos History
White Clover
Utility Knife
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Strong Perfume
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
|Hortensia
|Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
Lupine Flower
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Antler Earrings
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
|Tea Leaves
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Butterfly Net
White Clover
Fishing Bait
Spicy Seasonings
Field Guide
Large Plate
Bandages
|Rosado
|Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
Lupine Flower
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
|Philosophy Book
Elyos History
|Goldmary
|Tea Leaves
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
Lupine Flower
White Clover
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
|Dried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Fancy Dagger
Bandages
|Anna
|Tea Leaves
Yogurt
Sharp Chisel
White Clover
Cute Apron
Utility Knife
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
|Dried Meat
Butterfly Net
Fishing Bait
Spicy Seasonings
Field Guide
Spooky Scroll
|Lindon
|Tea Leaves
Roasted Yam
Sharp Chisel
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Philosophy Book
Elyos History
Sun Visor
White Clover
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art
Large Plate
|Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Quality Kerchief
Fancy Dagger
|Timerra
|Dried Meat
Animal Treats
Strong Perfume
Butterfly Net
Horn
Bear Carving
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
|Sharp Chisel
Fairy-Tale Book
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
|Panette
|Dried Meat
Sharp Chisel
Butterfly Net
Utility Knife
Fancy Dagger
Antler Earrings
Spicy Seasonings
Field Guide
Spooky Scroll
|Tea Leaves
Chrysanthemum
Lentil Flower
Lily
Desert Marigold
Lupine Flower
Flower Wreath
Cute Apron
Bear Carving
Large Plate
|Merrin
|Dried Meat
Animal Treats
Sharp Chisel
Butterfly Net
Horn
Utility Knife
Bear Carving
Fancy Dagger
Antler Earrings
Field Guide
|Strong Perfume
Cute Apron
Spicy Seasonings
Spooky Scroll
|Fogado
|Dried Meat
Desert Marigold
Horn
Flower Wreath
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
|Roasted Yam
Fairy-Tale Book
Fishing Bait
Spooky Scroll
|Pandreo
|Yogurt
Fairy-Tale Book
Dragon Scripture
Horn
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
|Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sun Visor
Spicy Seasonings
Bandages
|Bunet
|Tea Leaves
Dried Meat
Yogurt
Roasted Yam
Sun Visor
Desert Marigold
White Clover
Flower Wreath
Antler Earrings
Large Plate
|Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Strong Perfume
Bandages
|Seadall
|Dried Meat
Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Elyos History
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
White Clover
Horn
Quality Kerchief
Antler Earrings
Lovely Candle
|Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Bandages
|Veyle
|Fairy-Tale Book
Poetry Book
Elyos History
Sun Visor
Chrysanthemum
Lentil Flower
Lily
Desert Marigold
Lupine Flower
Flower Wreath
Playing Cards
Spicy Seasonings
Lovely Candle
|Strong Perfume
Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
|Mauvier
|Dried Meat
Training Weight
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Chrysanthemum
Lentil Flower
Lily
Desert Marigold
Lupine flower
Flower Wreath
Utility Knife
Fancy Dagger
Spicy Seasonings
Bandages
|Quality Kerchief
Fine Quill Pen
Antler Earrings
Playing Cards
Lovely Candle
Large Plate
|Sommie
|Petting (Action)
Pork
Cabbage
Rare Vegetable
Apple
Orange
Peach
Grapes
Rare Fruit
Sardines
Minced Fish
Rare Fish
Milk
Beans
|Chicken
Nuts
Salmon
Eggs
Spices
Fire Emblem Engage is available now on Nintendo Switch. Find it on Amazon.
For more on Fire Emblem Engage, you may enjoy the following articles and guides:
- Fire Emblem Engage review
- Fire Emblem Engage review roundup
- Fire Emblem Engage – Detailed impressions of the opening chapters
- Fire Emblem Engage Guide: 8 Tips To Know Before You Start
- Fire Emblem Engage Guide – Everything you can do at the Somniel
- Fire Emblem Engage – Farmyard Animal Guide
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.