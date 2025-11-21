Terminator: Survivors is an upcoming survival game set in the Terminator world. Many developers have attempted to make the hit movie franchise a success in gaming, but will Nacon Studio Milan give us the Terminator game that we’ve been waiting for?

The open-world title is set after the first two movies, with the original story focusing on the early years of life after Judgment Day. Here’s what we know about Terminator: Survivors so far.

Could Terminator: Survivors Be the Ultimate Terminator Game?

Post-Judgment Day Open World

Terminator: Survivors will offer an original take on the Terminator franchise, with the unique story set four years after Terminator 2: Judgment Day’s events. The original Terminator film set the foundations, with Terminator 2 taking the action to the next level. T2 is regarded as the best film in the franchise by many.

The machines prevailed in Terminator: Survivors’ story, as the game takes place after Judgment Day in a post-apocalyptic world. The original story follows on from the second movie but is set before the rise of John Connor’s human resistance.

Players must survive in a vast open world, scavenging for supplies and managing resources. Of course, Terminators and other deadly Skynet machines will be out in the wild watching your every move and trying to stop you in your tracks.

Can Terminator: Survivors be Played Solo?

Whether you fancy braving post-Judgment Day United States alone or prefer teaming up with friends, Terminator: Survivors is playable as single player or co-op. Up to four players can face the dark world together.

Many open-world survival titles offer one or the other, so seeing both options available at launch is great. Whatever way you choose to play, Terminator Survivors is shaping up to be a big hit for Terminator fan gamers.

Combat & Stealth Gameplay

The aim in Terminator: Survivors is in the title’s name: surviving Terminators by any means necessary. Navigating the dangerous open world via car or on foot while gathering various items is the key, with stealth and combat playing a big part.

The game will be in first person, offering the most immersive experience possible. The developers want to throw you into the wasteland from a first-person perspective, with no plans for third-person mode to be added later.

Combat is crucial, and many familiar guns will be in the game. Players can use the trusty M1911, while the Uzi, similar to the one used by Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator, will be available. It wouldn’t be Terminator without plasma rifles, and those are in the game, too.

Instead of the risky all-guns-blazing approach, Terminator: Survivors encourages stealth. Sneaking past enemies could be your wisest choice, as machines and other scavengers are a constant threat. Gunplay is expected to be slow and realistic, so using stealth to outmanoeuvre your enemies could be the way to go.

Players must fight smart against robot and human enemies, with the game taking big inspiration from the first two Terminator movies. Sometimes running as fast as you can is your only option.

Base building is also a huge gameplay mechanic in Terminator: Survivors. The game will allow players to build a base to manage resources and prepare for threats from the outside world.

How Will Survivors Differ from Resistance & Other Terminator Titles?

Terminator: Resistance is arguably the most ambitious Terminator game to date. The title, which was released in 2019, was set around 30 years after Judgment Day in the ruins of Los Angeles.

While Survivors is an open-world survival game, Resistance is more of a single-player story-driven experience. However, both games are comparable in terms of setting, gameplay, and the general Terminator feel.

As for Terminator films, Survivors and Resistance have similarities to the 2009 hit, Terminator Salvation. For the first time in the franchise’s history, we saw a glimpse of what a post Judgment Day world could look like, with Terminators and Skynet fighting machines roaming free.

Survivors is set around 25 years before Resistance and ten or so years before Salvation. The apocalyptic landscape is still raw in the Nacon Studio Milan version, with resources scant but far more plentiful. It will be fascinating to experience Survivors’ war-torn world from a first-person viewpoint.

Terminator 2D: No Fate is the next game hoping to live up to the movie legacy, but the two titles will differ massively. No Fate is a classic arcade-style pixel-art platformer, inspired by old-school arcade shooters. Terminator 2D is a love letter to T2: Judgment Day, with many scenes from the iconic movie being played out in the game.