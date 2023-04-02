The biggest video game releases in April 2023

A string of blockbusters crowd the exciting scene of new video game releases for April 2023, with plenty of wild, spooky, and daring adventures waiting around the corner for keen travellers. Whether you’re looking to chart the galaxy with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, or survive a terrifying world in The Last Case of Benedict Fox, this month has plenty of opportunity for everyone.

There’s even new DLC for Horizon Forbidden West arriving this month, with the gorgeous-looking Burning Shores set to be unleashed for PlayStation 5 in mid-April. On other fronts, you’ll be able to stomp through some wild zombies with Dead Island 2, or take on army-fuelled tank battles in Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp, which finally launches for Nintendo Switch this April.

Here’s all the major video game releases for the month:

Ravenswatch (Early Access)

Image: Passtech Games

Release Date: 7 April 2023

Platform(s): PC

Ravenswatch is the next game from Curse of the Dead Gods studio, Passtech Games, and appears to adopt a similar cel-shaded art style and gameplay system. Here, players embody folk heroes of legend, and embark on quests through gloomy dungeons to fight back against the strange, nightmarish forces of evil.

Like its predecessor, this game is a roguelike, so you can expect to spend your time romping through endless dungeons, forever seeking new power ups and mythical abilities to aid your quest for freedom. Ravenswatch launches in early access in April 2023, with a full release likely arriving in 2024.

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

Image: Frogwares

Release Date: 12 April 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is a modern generation remaster of the Frogwares classic of the same name, with updated graphics and a reimagined storyline. If you’ve ever wanted to see the iconic Sherlock Holmes take on the literal forces of evil in Cthulian battles, then keep your eye on this upcoming release.

Frogwares has become known for its fantastic, narrative-driven detective games in recent years – Call of Cthulhu being an underrated gem – and it will look to continue its evolving legacy when this game releases for PC and consoles in April 2023. Anyone who enjoys crossover fiction will likely find joy in this wild adventure.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1-2

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 14 April 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (available as a complete package or digitally in two volumes) is a collection of classic Mega Man games that first launched on the Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s. All ten mainline games are included in this upcoming game release, which aims to present a complete history of the Battle Network series.

You’ll be able to experience a range of stories in this collection, which also contains tweaks to make it easier to unlock every feature in the game. Even the tie-in e-Reader cards will be accessible in this pack, with players able to use these additions to grab special rewards and power-ups. For anyone who grew up with Mega Man, the upcoming Legacy re-release will likely be drenched in nostalgia.

Minecraft Legends

Image: Mojang Studios

Release Date: 18 April 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Minecraft Legends presents a new spin on Mojang’s blocky sandbox adventure, with this spin-off injecting a complete narrative and action-strategy elements into gameplay. Rather than relying on the power of your imagination, Legends sets you a firm task: to defend your allies in a hostile Overworld, and fight back against the forces of the evil Piglins.

You’ll still be able to spend your time in this game exploring and crafting, but the major gameplay focus is on preparing for war, and protecting your troops across a range of skirmishes either solo, or with your friends in tow. Minecraft‘s beloved Overworld is now more dangerous than ever – and you’ll need to deploy strong tactics to survive your journey.

Disney Speedstorm (Early Access)

Image: Gameloft

Release Date: 18 April 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Disney Speedstorm arrives in early access in April 2023, with keen players now able to purchase a paid Founder’s Pack to experience everything this kart-racing Disney spin-off has to offer. In the game, you’ll play as a range of iconic Disney characters – Jack Sparrow, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, etc. – as they race each other in unique speed buggies.

While Disney racing games are nothing new, this one is made far more intriguing by its developer: Gameloft. Recently, the company launched Disney Dreamlight Valley to near-universal praise, and there are hopes Disney Speedstorm will measure up to the quality and enjoyment of this adventure.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Image: Guerrilla

Release Date: 19 April 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Burning Shores is the first major DLC expansion for Horizon Forbidden West, one of the most acclaimed (and underrated) game releases of 2022. Whether you’re a first-time player or a returning fan, Burning Shores presents a number of compelling reasons to visit (and revisit) Aloy’s gorgeous, post-apocalyptic world.

Read: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC depends on PS5

In this post-game DLC chapter, you’ll take Aloy to a whole new realm, with the titular ‘Burning Shores’ being based on the ruins of real-life Los Angeles, in the United States. In this locale, you’ll tackle a new, rising threat, traverse red-hued landscapes and broken amusement parks, and discover secrets hidden beneath shifting sands.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Image: Toge Productions

Release Date: 20 April 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, a sequel to the warmly-received Coffee Talk, launches for PC and consoles in April 2023, with new stories to discover, new fantasy creatures to befriend, and plenty of drama along the way. In this quaint tale, you play a barista in charge of a welcoming coffee shop that’s frequented by a range of folks.

You’ll meet a freelance graphic designer elf in this adventure, and a succubus executive, and an orc game developer, as well as other quirky guests, each with their own coffee needs and tastes. Give them what they want, then listen to their stories as the second chapter of Coffee Talk unfolds.

Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp

Image: Nintendo / WayForward

Release Date: 21 April 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has officially been dated for release in April 2023, following a lengthy, sensitivity-based delay in 2022. When this title finally launches, keen players will be able to hop into strategic tank-based battles where every placement and attack brings consequences on both sides of the battlefield.

This is technically a remaster of the two original Advance Wars games, but Re-Boot Camp makes its own mark with a unique and colourful art style, and refreshed gameplay adapted for the modern generation of Nintendo consoles.

Dead Island 2

Image: Deep Silver

Release Date: 21 April 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Dead Island 2, the long-awaited and long-in-development zombie shooter from Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver is finally, finally launching in April 2023 – and if early previews are anything to go by, it should be a bloody, disgusting, and brain-tickling time. Here’s what GamesHub Managing Editor, Edmond Tran had to say about the game in his early preview:

‘I found some bloody joy in strolling through the first few hours of Dead Island 2. I can see myself returning to the game as a bit of light but satisfying stress relief – the equivalent of a popcorn film … Dead Island 2 feels like a huge, oversized cocktail of things so far, but there’s definitely a lot to find satisfaction in.’

Read: Dead Island 2 preview: The first 5 hours are a guilty, gory pleasure

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Image: Plot Twist

Release Date: 27 April 2023

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, PC

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a side-scrolling adventure game that spotlights the last case of detective Benedict Fox, who has become irrevocably tied to a demonic force. With this bond twisting his soul, Fox attempts to use the demon for the power of good, exploring mysteries and taking on strange cases that no-one else will touch.

The particular case featured in the game revolves around the strange mysteries of a haunted mansion, where a young couple was seemingly murdered. Fox will dive deep into this crime, exploring a ‘Burton-esque’ world that also takes inspiration from classic Metroidvania games, to bring evildoers to justice.

Mail Time

Image: Kela van der Deijl

Release Date: 28 April 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch

If you’re looking for a more wholesome adventure in this month’s major game releases, you should keep an eye on Mail Time, a ‘cottage-core adventure game’ that’s all about delivering mail to an array of delightful woodland creatures.

Here’s the game’s official, extremely cute description: ‘You’re a fresh-on-the-job Mail Scout on track to complete your very first mail delivery! Glide, jump and talk your way through the Grumblewood Grove on your way to deliver the letter and become a full-fledged Mail Scout!’

In your quest to complete your mail run, you’ll make plenty of new friends, and discover a mushroom-filled world of beige and green hues.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image: EA / Respawn

Release Date: 28 April 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of rebel Jedi, Cal Kestis, five years after Fallen Order left off. In this tale, there’s tougher times ahead – as Kestis reckons with a darker galaxy, influenced by the growing power of the evil Empire.

Read: New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story trailer reveals dark times ahead

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a major surprise when it launched in 2019, and presented an exciting single-player action-adventure set in the beloved Star Wars universe – something fans had long clamoured for. With its mettle now proven, there are hopes Jedi: Survivor will build on the foundations of its predecessor for a more ambitious, galaxy-spanning journey.