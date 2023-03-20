New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story trailer reveals dark times ahead

A new story trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has opened a window into the future of Jedi hero, Cal Kestis – and unsurprisingly, it’s not looking bright. This long-awaited sequel picks up five years after the events of Fallen Order, which saw Kestis embrace his Jedi heritage, at the cost of his freedom and relative peace.

In the Star Wars timeline, the adventure takes place years after the Empire delivered Order 66, which labelled all Jedi in the universe as traitors to be executed. Despite his reluctance to embrace his roots, that puts Kestis directly in the firing line, as the Empire hunts down and kills his kind.

‘It’s been a long five years,’ Kestis says in the trailer’s opening. ‘We’ve tried to resist. Fear and mistrust rule the galaxy.’

Jedi: Survivor will see the hero attempting to escape a dire fate, with a returning band of allies helping him chart a course through a hostile galaxy. Adorable droid companion BD-1 is back on board, as are Kestis’ former allies, Merrin and Greez (who both debuted in Fallen Order).

In trailer snippets, Kestis is seen facing off against a bunch of new enemies: an armoured fighter with an orange lightsaber, a bounty hunter with a rocket pack, a towering cyborg, and KX-series security droids.

While Kestis doesn’t get a chance to show off much of his combat prowess in this video – he’s mostly shown falling off tall buildings and grappling across canyons – there are brief glimpses of Force-powered blast attacks, lightsaber acrobatics, and plenty of dramatic encounters.

According to the game’s official description, the ‘dark times are closing in’ and Kestis will need to deploy every trick in his flashy arsenal to fight back against new and returning foes. The Empire’s influence has grown considerably since Fallen Order – and it appears this will make for a much darker Star Wars adventure.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on 28 April 2023.