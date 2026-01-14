The Nintendo Switch 2 came out in 2024, but another Nintendo console has been in the limelight recently. The Nintendo 3DS, which hit store shelves way back in 2011, keeps skyrocketing in price.

The “New” Nintendo 3DS and 2DS models are now more expensive on the used market than they were when they were brand new. With the prices expected to keep on rising, now could be the perfect time to grab Nintendo’s last dedicated handheld.

Why Does the Price Keep Rising?

There are many factors as to why the Nintendo 3DS continues to go up in price. The nostalgia boom is alive and kicking, as kids who owned a 3DS are now adults looking for a nostalgia fix.

Retro gaming continues to go from strength to strength, with devices like the Evercade and Retroid Pocket leading the way. However, the likes of the Nintendo 3DS and the Sony PS Vita could still be the ultimate portables for indie and retro games.

Nintendo officially stopped production on the Nintendo 3DS in September 2020, meaning at least five years have passed since you could buy one brand new. The New Nintendo 2DS XL, which dropped 3D support completely, was the final model.

It might be a little too early to call the Nintendo 3DS a retro console, but we are not too far away. The PS Vita was discontinued by Sony in 2019 and was a direct rival to the 3DS but is now considered a retro portable.

One of the biggest reasons why the Nintendo 3DS is tremendously valuable is the 3D function. Although seen by many as a gimmick at the time, Nintendo nailed it on the New 3DS models, and playing games in 3D on the handheld was certainly unique.

Not all games were available in 3D, and Nintendo dropped the 3D support with its 2D models. However, it was a joy to behold when done right, with games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Resident Evil: Revelations, and Sega 3D Classics shining in 3D.

The Impact of the Nintendo 3DS eShop Closure

Nintendo broke hearts when it officially closed the Nintendo 3DS eShop in March 2023. This means you can no longer buy new games, though you can still download previously purchased content.

The writing was on the wall for the 3DS eShop when Nintendo ended the ability to add funds to eShop cards in August 2022. The eShop closed completely a few months later, and online services ceased in April 2024.

With no option to buy games digitally at retail price, used cartridges are the way forward. As we move into a world without physical media, older games are becoming harder to find and more expensive.

Some sealed games go for extortionate prices on third-party selling sites, especially titles that had limited runs. Sealed Zelda games have shot up in price, with The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Special Edition going for around $200 on online auctions.

Will the Price Keep Going Up?

You can still get a 3DS at a reasonable price, with the original and the “doorstop” 2DS models being the cheapest. However, the New Nintendo 3DS and XL versions are the most expensive.

Some of the newer models came with an IPS screen, with dual IPS displays being the holy grail. The smaller new Nintendo 3DS is the rarest and most expensive, going for roughly $300-$400 on the used market.

The prices have gradually gone up over the past few years and are expected to rise even higher. Interest in the 3DS is showing no signs of letting up, and more gamers are likely to jump on the nostalgia bandwagon.

It will reach a peak at some point, but now could be the best time to take the plunge on a Nintendo 3DS if you’re in the market. If you don’t care about 3D, the original 2DS offers the best price, while 3D advocates should opt for the superior New 3DS models.