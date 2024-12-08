News

ICYMI: Looking back on the biggest week of the year (MIGW 2024 Podcast Ep. 1)

Look back on some of MIGW 2024's highlights, from Blaktasia's debut to future careers, in Episode 1 of the podcast.
8 Dec 2024 22:00
Steph Panecasio
Melbourne International Games Week has cemented itself as a meeting point for industry folk and attendees to gather across a jam-packed schedule of events, open their minds to new gameplay experiences, and bask in a shared passion for all things games related – and this year it’s celebrating its 10th anniversary! 

To commemorate the occasion, May Jasper was joined by Senior Manager of Digital Games and Fashion at Creative Victoria Fran Kerlin. Together, they discussed a few of Fran’s fondest memories of PAX AUS over the years, Big Games Night Out 2024’s signature installation highlighting Australia’s very first all First Nation led mobile title Blaktasia, and how MIGW has shaped and evolved post online conferences. 

Fran also shed some light on the Careers & Frontiers: MIGW24 Games Education Symposium (which took place 3-4 October, 2024), an opportunity aimed at the next generation of game makers to learn from global industry experts, and make informed decisions on the next steps to building a budding career following tertiary education. 

May also shared her thoughts on ACMI’s Honk! Untitled Goose Exhibition, and its deliciously mischievous insights into what makes Untitled Goose Games’ slapstick comedy so profound. 

Listen to Episode 1 of the MIGW 2024 Podcast below!

Read: Blaktasia is a gorgeous celebration of Country

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

