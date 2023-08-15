News

WIN a Nintendo Switch OLED Console and Samba De Amigo: Party Central

A brand new Nintendo Switch OLED console and a copy of Samba de Amigo: Party Central could be yours, all yours!
15 Aug 2023
GamesHub and Five Star Games are excited to give you the opportunity to win a Nintendo Switch OLED console to celebrate the long-overdue revival of Samba de Amigo in Party Central on 29 August 2023.

Samba de Amigo sees the 2000s Sega mascot make a return with a brand new rhythm-action game, using the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons as motion-controlled maracas. It features 40 sounds in the box, featuring the likes of Pitbull, Culture Club, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Junior Senior, and yes – the iconic Sonic Adventure 2 track, ‘Escape from the City’, is there too.

In our preview of Samba de Amigo: Party Central, we remarked that the game is ‘shaping up to be a solid and worthy new entry in the rhythm genre.’

‘Between funky bops and ridiculous posing, there’s plenty of tension relief waiting in the arms of Sega’s joyfully resurfaced franchise. After the last few years we’ve all had, its silly maraca dances feel like healing remedies.’

Samba de Amigo: Party Central launches for Nintendo Switch on 29 August 2023.

The Prizes

One (1) grand prize winner will receive:

  • Nintendo Switch OLED Console (valued at AUD $539.00)
  • A copy of Samba de Amigo: Party Central on Nintendo Switch (valued at AUD $59.95)

Three (3) runners-up will receive:

  • A copy of Samba de Amigo: Party Central on Nintendo Switch (valued at AUD $59.95)

The total prize pool value is AUD $778.80.

How to Enter

To be in the running to win a shiny new Nintendo Switch OLED to shake things up with, all you need to do is:

  1. Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on
  2. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn
  3. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our Samba de Amigo: Party Central preview – you’ll know it when you see it!

Entries will close on 3 September 2023, with winners being drawn and contacted the following week.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.

Good luck, funky monkeys!

