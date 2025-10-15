Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano has responded angrily to MGM Resorts International’s surprise decision to withdraw its bid for a $2.3 billion casino development in the city, branding it “nothing short of a betrayal”.

MGM Yonkers was one of four bidders remaining from an original entry of eight who were lobbying for the right to build or develop a new land-based casino in New York, with three commercial licenses available in the state.

MGM had planned to renovate the site of the existing Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway, adding a Sportsbook with retail betting and a 5,000 person capacity entertainment venue.

The three remaining projects are Bally’s Bronx, a casino at the site of the old Donald Trump golf course at Ferry Point, Metropolitan Park near Citi Field in Queens and Resorts World New York City in Jamaica, Queens.

An announcement on who has been successful is expected to be made by December 1, but with just three bidders remaining, that appears to have become a formality if the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) agrees that all three are viable.

Why Has MGM Yonkers Withdrawn Its Bid?

On Tuesday (October 14) MGM Yonkers suddenly withdrew its commercial casino license application from the race, citing the fact that their financial forecasts for the proposed $2.3 billion development had been based on receiving a 30-year commercial casino license.

Proposed view of the now cancelled MGM Empire City redevelopment in Yonkers

Having learned that it was only likely to receive a 15-year license, added to the fact that all four remaining bidders were looking to set up in close proximity, MGM Yonkers re-evaluated its plan and declared it was no longer financially viable.

Spano is not convinced that the reasons given are genuine.

“The decision by MGM defies all logic and it’s nothing short of a betrayal to the people of Yonkers and Westchester County,” he said in an official statement responding to the news.

“I am calling on Governor Hochul [Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York] to launch an independent investigation into this process, because the reasons MGM gives for its 180-degree reversal just don’t add up.”

Spano Wants Clarity Over Presidential Links

Spano has questioned whether some presidential influence may have been behind the move.

“It’s no secret that the big winner from this reversal will be Bally’s proposal for a casino at the former Trump Links in Whitestone,” he said.

“It’s also no secret that Bally’s has a deal with Donald Trump that they will pay him an additional $115 million if they can open a casino there.

“People need to be assured that there is no linkage between MGM’s decision and the massive financial benefit to Donald Trump.

“The people of Yonkers deserve to know if this process was tainted or manipulated in any way.”

Spano’s concerns were echoed by Westchester County executive Ken Jenkins.

“I share Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano’s concern that there appears to be more to this story — potentially political influence or pressure from the Trump Administration, or even the President himself, that forced MGM’s hand to default to Bally’s — a move that could result in a profit of roughly $115 million for Trump,” Jenkins said in an official statement.

“For decades, so many of us have supported this effort, believing in the promise of good-paying jobs, new investment, and long-term economic stability for Yonkers and Westchester County.”

Three Bids Remain For A New York Casino

The three remaining bidders may now appear to be shoo-ins to receive one of the commercial casino licenses each, but that may not be the case according to NYSGC spokesperson Lee Park.

“There has never been a requirement that all three licenses be issued,” he told the New York Times,

“It could be zero, one, two or three licenses that are issued in this process.”

Site plan for the proposed Bally’s Bronx casino

Bally’s Bronx Casino would be built on the site of the former Donald Trump Links golf course at Ferry Point, Throggs Neck.

Plans include 500,000 square feet of gambling facilities, a 500-room hotel and an event centre with a 2,000-seat capacity.

Metropolitan Park at Willets Point near Citi Field, Queens, is the baby of Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International.

This would become a multi-acre resort with a casino, a hotel, a theatre, conference facilities and 25 acres of new parkland.

Resorts World New York City, proposed by the Genting Group, would be sited at Rockaway Boulevard, Jamaica in Queens.

They hope to redevelop the existing racino at Aqueduct Racetrack, making it a full casino with the addition of a 2,000-room hotel, a 7,000-seat arena and conference facilities.

The state has a thriving online gambling industry, emphasised by figures released for September 2025 which showed New York online sports betting handle hit £2.29 billion for the month.

Statement Issued By MGM Yonkers

“Today (October 14), MGM Resorts made the difficult decision to withdraw its application for a commercial casino license in Yonkers, New York.

“Since submitting our application in June, the competitive and economic assumptions underpinning our application have shifted, altering our return expectations on the proposed $2.3 billion investment.

“The newly defined competitive landscape – with four proposals clustered in a small geographic area – challenges the returns we initially anticipated from this project.

“Also, our proposal to renovate and expand Empire City Casino was predicated on the receipt of a 30-year commercial casino license but based on newly issued guidance from the State of New York we now expect to qualify for only a 15-year license.

“Taken together, these events result in a proposition that no longer aligns with our commitment to capital stewardship, nor to that of our real estate partner in Yonkers, VICI.

“MGM Resorts has been a proud partner of the City of Yonkers and the State of New York since we purchased Empire City Casino in 2019.

The property has generated more than $5 billion for New York State education, including $1.6 billion under our ownership.

“We know our decision will impact many individuals; we remain committed to operating the property in its current format and believe it will continue to enjoy success serving customers in Yonkers and the surrounding communities.”