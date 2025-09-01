Yggdrasil Teams Up With Novoline For Germany Expansion

It’s been reported this week that online gambling players in Germany will now have access to the Yggdrasil library of games via operator Novoline.

Novoline and Yggdrasil Announce German Partnership Deal

Hamburg-based operator Novoline, who are part of the Novomatic Group, will now showcase Yggdrasil games in Germany.

In recent months Yggdrasil have put in place many European commercial agreements and the latest comes in Germany, where it already has a strong occupancy in their regulated market.

Novoline started off an operator under the Novomatic banner and their players will now have access to the Yggdrasil portfolio of games.

While, since 2021 the operator has showcased online slot games and content from Novomatic’s interactive arm – Greentube.

Other Yggdrasil deals in recent months include bet365 for Italy, Fruity Entertainment in Finland, and even further afield with BetArabia for Lebanon.

Valley Of Gods Will Be Included In The Yggdrasil/Novoline Germany Deal

This latest deal will see Yggdrasil offer games like Champion of the Underworld, Valley Of Gods and the Viking series on their gambling sites.

COO of Yggdrasil Jose Kadala said – “It’s a brand that has quickly gained traction in a highly regulated market and we firmly believe that our titles will resonate well with their player base.”

Novoline is powered via Lowen Entertainment of the Novomatic group and has been increasing their operations in recent months – having also hooked-up with another software provider Swintt to feature over 650 of their online slot games.

The firm will also be a familiar brand to German football fans – being the shirt sponsor of second division side F.C Kaiserslautern.

This list of games will be increased again with the introduction of a portion of games from the YGG Masters programme – that include providers like 4ThePlayer and Peter & Sons to a bigger German reach.

Managing director of Novoline.DE Florian Hermann added “Yggdrasil has more than a decade’s experience in producing engaging titles that have a strong fanbase. We’re confident that our customers will love the new titles added to our offering.”