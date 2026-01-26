When is Warzone Season 2? Everything we know

News > PC

26 Jan 2026 6:04
Jamie Davis
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 launches on Thursday, February 5, 2026, ushering in a snowy overhaul of Rebirth Island, refreshed competitive modes, and a slate of new content following the massive Season 1 with Black Ops 7 weapons and the Heaven’s Hollow map.

Raven Software’s update promises to build on Season 1’s Fallout crossover and Resurgence innovations, delivering major map changes and intense play.

Release Date and Battle Pass Transition

  • Launch: February 5, 2026 (aligns with Season 1 Battle Pass expiration; potential for minor delays).

Winter Rebirth Island Revamp

Iconic Resurgence map Alcatraz gets a frosty transformation:

  • Blanketed in snow for altered sightlines, movement, and strategy.
  • New POI added near the docks: Guild facility from Black Ops 7’s campaign.

Ranked and Competitive Modes Overhaul

  • Ranked Resurgence Returns: Launches shortly after Season 2 on the new Heaven’s Hollow map (introduced in Season 1).
  • Iron Gauntlet: New Verdansk based mode succeeding Iron Trials amped-up difficulty with custom rules for health regen, loot scarcity, and loadouts.
  • Rotation System: Ranked Resurgence and Iron Gauntlet alternate weekly for ongoing variety.

Blackout Inspired Mode Incoming?

A Black Ops 4 Blackout style experience is slated for Spring 2026 on the massive Avalon map (from BO7’s Endgame mode) potentially debuting in Season 2 or mid-season, though unconfirmed.

Teased Content and Features

Expect these additions alongside full patch notes:

  • New weapons
  • Fresh Battle Pass
  • Weapon buffs and nerfs
  • In-game events
  • Operator skins
