Undefeated British boxer Moses Itauma is the star of a four-part documentary miniseries being released by Nigerian sportsbook Bet9ja.

The Commonwealth heavyweight champion of Nigerian descent became the new brand ambassador for Bet9ja in August, just a week ahead of his sensational first-round knockout of former WBC interim world heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In his 13 professional bouts, the 20-year-old has won 11 by knockout with eight of those happening in the first round and three landing before the end of the second.

Gambling Companies Levaraging Sports Content

Gambling companies have become increasingly aware of the need to do more than simply stick the face of a sporting celebrity across their latest promotions.

Personality-driven content is better served by having a brand ambassador provide genuine insight and opinion from their particular sport, which has seen the likes of Betway getting full leverage from their global ambassador by creating the Thierry Henry Betway Insider Blog.

LiveScore Group enjoyed a global ambassador partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, producing original content around his career highlights, while last month former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov kicked-off Safer Gambling Week for LiveScore Bet.

Both Ronaldo and Neymar Jr have had long associations with Poker Stars which has seen them adopt a more hands-on role with the product rather than just being the face of a promotional campaign.

Poker Stars featured a table showdown between Ronaldo and Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul with the winnings going to charity, while in September, Neymar Jr played in the Online Poker World Championship.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In the US, personalities are being hired to appear in bespoke shows produced by betting brands.

Former professional golfer and social media influencer Paige Spinarac starred in SportsGrid’s betting show Gimme Props while in August, sportsbook Fanatics produced a series called “Explained by Livvy Dunne”, with the former College National Champion athlete and social media star explaining how certain betting types work ahead of the new NFL season.

Itauma To Fight Jermaine Franklin

Itauma is preparing for his headline fight with US heavyweight Jermaine Franklin on January 24, 2026 in Manchester in a show billed as The Magnificent 7.

Franklin, 32, has racked up 24 wins in his pro career with just two losses, to Anthony Joshua and Whyte.

Although there are no titles on the line, Itauma is ranked the No 1 challenger for a heavyweight title shot by the WBA as its International champion and he is the present WBO Inter-Continental champion.

While Itauma has been preparing to defend his unbeaten record, Logifuture-powered Bet9ja has been given unprecedented access to his training camp and says that its social media following has grown by 10% to 3.1 million since their partnership was launched.

The four-part documentary miniseries ‘Bet9ja x Moses Itauma: The Homecoming’ begins with episode 1 launched on December 1, which follows the boxer’s visit to Lagos, Nigeria.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝟭 🇳🇬



Bet9ja ambassador 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗺𝗮 returns to Nigeria to rediscover the land, stories, and family heritage that shaped him. pic.twitter.com/gUTEESgWW8 — Bet9ja: The home of #betBOOM! 💣 (@Bet9jaOfficial) December 1, 2025

As well as attending a Bet9ja sponsored event, Itauma is seen sparring at a local gym.

“It was an immensely proud moment to return to the place of my father’s birth and the reception I received from everyone in Lagos was truly humbling,” said the fighter.

“I am extremely proud of my heritage and I cannot say enough thanks to everyone for such a warm welcome and messages of support that I will take with me into my next fight in January.”

Logifuture CMO Ben Cove said: “When we partnered with Moses, we knew we were backing an extraordinary talent destined to make his mark on world boxing.

“But beyond his ability in the ring, his connection to Nigeria and his pride in that heritage make him a perfect fit for Bet9ja.

“Moses embodies the energy, resilience and ambition that define Nigerian sport and culture.

“Seeing him return to Lagos and receive such a heartfelt welcome from fans shows exactly why this partnership matters – to him, to Bet9ja and to the millions who follow his journey.”