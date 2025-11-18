Berbatov Kicks-Off Safer Gambling Week For LiveScore Bet

Dimitar Berbatov is the face of Safer Gambling Week for LiveScore Bet with the sportsbook launching a promotional video that emphasises the need to stay in control while betting.

The former Manchester United and Bulgaria striker was the epitome of cool in his playing days with a look and composed manner often compared to actor Andy Garcia.

Now championing LiveScore Bet’s cause as European brand ambassador, Berbatov has kicked-off the global sports media company’s “Play With Control” campaign during a week in which the industry unites to encourage responsible gambling.

Safer Gambling Week is an annual initiative in the UK and Ireland and this year it runs from November 17 to 23.

Berbatov On How To Play With Control

Berbatov is a two-time Premier League winner and shared the Golden Boot in 2010-11 with Carlos Tevez for scoring 20 top-flight goals.

He attributes his success on the pitch to meticulous planning and preparation off it, and outlines how developing those habits could help players be more thoughtful and considered with their decision making while betting.

“Control has always been a big part of who I am, both on and off the pitch,” he said.

“For me, it was about staying calm, reading the game and making the right decisions at the right moment.”

There was no better example of Berbatov being able to handle big-match pressure than when he stepped up for a penalty.

Berbatov scored all nine spot kicks that he took during his time in the Premier League with Tottenham, Man United and Fulham and also converted a penalty during the 2008 League Cup final as Spurs beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley.

“During my career I was known for my control on the pitch,” said Berbatov.

“This was a result of preparation, focus and knowing my limits.

“In my game, me being in control came down to preparation.

“In life when you make informed decisions it comes down to preparation as well.”

These are thought processes that can be adopted to help ensure responsible gambling.

“As LiveScore Bet’s European Brand Ambassador, I want to remind fans that control is key,” he said.

“It’s the same with betting.

“You have to know your limits, take your time and stay in control.

“This campaign is a great way to remind fans that enjoying the game responsibly is the best way to play.”

Sam Sadi, CEO at LiveScore Group, added: “Play With Control shows how taking a calm, measured approach, understanding your odds, and using the available tools can help fans stay in control and gamble responsibly.

“Dimitar is the perfect ambassador to bring this message to life.”

LiveScore Group Partners With X And xAI

LiveScore Bet is part of the parent company LiveScore Group which also operates media title LiveScore and sportsbook Virgin Bet, with the company establishing several strong sporting links.

LiveScore Bet is the official sleeve partner and an official sports betting partner of Premier League newcomers Sunderland, while Virgin Bet is recognised in horseracing circles as a title sponsor for several major events during the season.

Virgin Bet also sponsors TNT Sports’ coverage of the Uefa Europa League and Conference League, with branding appearing across TNT’s linear, digital and out-of-home broadcasts.

LiveScore Bet on Sunderland’s shirt sleeves; Virgin Bet is a title sponsor at UK race meetings

A pivotal move came in September when LiveScore Group sealed a landmark partnership with Elon Musk’s X and xAI.

The collaboration will allow the media group to leverage the real-time content of X along with the advanced AI expertise of xAI to forward its strategy of converging sports media and betting into a seamless experience.

The broad plan for the integration is to enable:

Richer sports media experiences with instant delivery of news, fan sentiment, and influencer commentary.

New engagement features such as bet-slip and prediction sharing directly into X, connecting communities of fans and bettors.

Smarter trading models that react to real-time sports developments and fan conversations, enhancing bettor value and retention.

Faster, scalable customer support, including automated responses to fan inquiries via X.

Sadi welcomed the deal as a signal of LiveScore’s ambition, proclaiming: “This will redefine how fans experience live sport, empower new forms of interaction, and set a bold new direction for the future of our industry.”