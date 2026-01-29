UK Judge Rules RuneScape Gold Qualifies as Stolen Property in $700K Theft Case

In a groundbreaking decision, a UK court has classified Old School RuneScape gold as legitimate property subject to theft laws, following a case against a former Jagex employee accused of siphoning off billions in virtual coins valued at over $700,000.

The ruling, handed down on January 14, centers on an ex-developer who reportedly breached 68 player accounts, extracted massive quantities of RuneScape gold, and flogged it on external markets for Bitcoin. Jagex, the developer of the long running MMO, contended that the pilfered currency held substantial real world worth topping $700,000 based on its thriving black market trade.

The defendant’s lawyers pushed back, arguing that virtual items like in-game gold lack any physical form and thus can’t qualify as “property” under UK legislation.

Virtual Currency Deemed “Property” Under Theft Act

Lord Justice Popplewell, as detailed in coverage by PC Gamer, examined the Theft Act 1968 and advocated for a wide interpretation of “property.” He emphasized that it encompasses items widely recognized as stealable, regardless of their intangible nature.

The judge highlighted that RuneScape gold is routinely traded both within the game and on third party platforms, rendering it ripe for illicit transactions. This established it as theft eligible when converted to cryptocurrency in bulk.

The verdict also delved into the game’s mechanics, underscoring that amassing wealth in Old School RuneScape demands significant player investment in time and effort, lending the gold tangible utility despite Jagex’s official stance against real world valuation.

While this judgment doesn’t blanket all virtual asset disputes, it establishes a key legal benchmark in the UK for handling digital currencies tied to genuine financial exchanges.