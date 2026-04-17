Valve Could Add 30-Day Price History to Steam Listings

Valve is reportedly working on a 30-day price history feature for Steam game listings – one that would show buyers how a game’s price has changed recently, display discount percentages against the launch price, and make it immediately clear whether a current sale is actually a good deal.

Code strings pointing to the feature were spotted in a Steam client update on 15 April 2026 by SteamDB user @SigaTbh, and subsequently shared publicly by @LambdaGen on X.

Treat this with appropriate scepticism for now – Valve has not confirmed the feature, and no release timeline exists.

But the underlying code discovery is credible, and the direction makes sense given where Steam’s consumer policies have been heading.

What the Price History Feature Would Actually Show You

If implemented as suggested by the datamined strings, the feature would surface three distinct pieces of information on a game’s store page: whether the price has changed recently, the percentage discount relative to the original launch price, and how the current price compares to what the game has cost over the past 30 days.

That last point is particularly useful during Steam Sales, where the sheer volume of discounts makes it difficult to quickly judge whether you’re looking at a genuine low or a modest reduction dressed up in sale branding.

Right now, players who want that context have to go offsite – tools like SteamDB and browser extensions like Augmented Steam (which pulls data from IsThereAnyDeal.com) already do this work, but they require setup and a degree of initiative most casual buyers won’t bother with.

A native Steam implementation would put the same information in front of everyone, by default.



Why This Matters – and Where the Idea Comes From

This isn’t a feature Valve dreamed up in isolation. The EU’s Omnibus Directive, which came into force in 2023, mandates that online storefronts display the lowest price a product was sold at in the 30 days prior to any advertised discount.

The intent is straightforward: prevent the practice of temporarily inflating a base price, then slashing it to create a fake sale.

Steam initially rolled out a version of this display for select EU countries to meet that legal obligation.

What the new code strings suggest is a potential global expansion of that EU-mandated feature – bringing the same pricing transparency to Steam users everywhere, not just those covered by European consumer law. That’s a meaningful step.

It aligns Steam with the kind of price-history visibility that e-commerce platforms like Amazon have long provided through tools like CamelCamelCamel.

It’s worth noting that Steam’s developer rules already enforce a 30-day cooldown on discounts after any price change across currencies, which limits the most egregious fake-discount tactics.

Even so, longer-term price manipulations – gradual increases followed by sales framed against an older, lower baseline – remain harder for buyers to catch without historical data. This feature would close that gap.

For Aussie players specifically, price tracking has always been complicated by regional pricing inconsistencies.

A native Steam tool won’t solve every disparity, but having 30-day history visible on the store page is a practical improvement over hunting down the information manually – particularly during events like the Steam reviews surge periods when purchasing pressure runs high and deal quality varies wildly.



What Else Valve Is Reportedly Working On

The price history feature isn’t the only development in Valve’s apparent pipeline.

There are also reports of SteamGPT, an AI-assisted customer support system targeting refunds, payment issues, and platform problems – an area where Steam’s current support has long drawn criticism.

Separately, a Frame Estimator tool is said to be in development, designed to predict how your PC will handle a game before you buy it.

Neither of those features has been confirmed either, and it’s not clear whether any of them share a release window.

They do collectively suggest Valve is running a broader platform improvement push – which, given Steam’s continued dominance across PC gaming metrics, is more about consolidating that position than responding to any immediate competitive threat.

GamesHub will continue monitoring Steam client updates and Valve’s official channels for any confirmation of the price history rollout.

The next Steam Sale event will be a natural moment to watch – if the feature is close to ready, that’s when Valve would have the most incentive to ship it.