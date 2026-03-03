As the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda moves toward the finish line of its principal photography, the wall of secrecy surrounding the Wes Ball-directed project is beginning to crack.

While Nintendo and Sony Pictures have been incredibly tight-lipped about the supporting cast, a major leak from the New Zealand sets has sent the fandom into a frenzy.

Footage circulating on social media over the last 48 hours appears to show Dichen Lachman (Severance, Altered Carbon) on set alongside Bo Bragason, who was previously confirmed to be playing Princess Zelda.

Based on the costume design and the interaction between the two, fans are convinced that Lachman has been cast as the Sheikah protector, Impa.

Who is Impa? The Significance of the Sheikah in Live-Action

In Zelda lore, Impa is more than just a bodyguard; she is the shadow that protects the throne.

Whether she appears as the elderly sage of Ocarina of Time or the formidable warrior of Skyward Sword, her role is always to guide Link and Zelda through the darkest hours of Hyrule’s history.

The casting of Dichen Lachman would be a masterstroke for the production.

Known for her commanding presence and ability to portray stoic, highly skilled characters, Lachman fits the archetype of a Sheikah warrior perfectly.

The leaked footage shows her in deep blue and grey tactical leather – a clear nod to the Sheikah stealth gear – carrying a long-bladed naginata.

The Legend of Zelda Movie Production Update: April Wrap Date

The leak comes at a pivotal time for the production.

Sources close to the New Zealand set indicate that filming is officially scheduled to wrap on April 7, 2026.

This puts the movie on a perfect trajectory for its massive post-production phase, ahead of its May 2027 global release date.

Wes Ball, known for his work on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has promised a film that feels “grounded and real,” moving away from the “cartoonish” tropes often associated with video game adaptations.

If the leaked footage of Lachman and Bragason is any indication, the film is leaning into the regal, high-fantasy aesthetic that defined The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

Fan Theories: Will the Movie Feature the Sheikah Slate?

The presence of a younger, warrior-style Impa has reignited theories about the film’s place in the Zelda timeline.

While the movie is expected to be a standalone story, the tech-heavy look of Impa’s gear in the leaked clips has many wondering if we will see live-action versions of “Ancient Sheikah Technology.”

If Lachman is indeed playing a younger Impa, it suggests the film may take place during an era of high conflict – perhaps the “Era of Prosperity” or the events leading up to the “Great Calamity.”

Having an actress of Lachman’s caliber to anchor the lore of the Sheikah tribe adds a layer of gravitas to a film that is already under immense pressure to deliver.

When Will We Get an Official Legend of Zelda Movie Trailer?

With filming wrapping in April, industry analysts expect a “First Look” or a title reveal teaser during the Summer Game Fest 2026 window.

While we have yet to see Walker Scobell’s Link in full costume, the confirmation of a character as vital as Impa suggests that Nintendo is building a world that respects the deep history of the franchise.

As we wait for official confirmation from Nintendo, one thing is certain: the Sheikah are watching, and Hyrule is in very capable hands.

