News

 > News > Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda film gets March 2027 release date

The film will seemingly arrive alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 4.
31 Mar 2025 9:47
Leah J. Williams
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Nintendo has confirmed its upcoming film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda will release in cinemas on 26 March 2027. The news was surprise-revealed within the Nintendo Today! app, which was announced and launched during a recent Nintendo Direct.

Notably, the date was revealed in a motion video featuring the iconic Triforce, with the film’s logo and release date appearing in the classic Zelda font. No other details were revealed, although the release date being so soon does indicate major progress is being made behind-the-scenes.

The film was announced in late 2023, with plenty of enthusiasm from all sides of development. Wes Ball (Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) was locked in as director at the time, and it was confirmed that Arad Productions would co-produce the film alongside Nintendo, with co-financing from Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Read: Legend of Zelda movie officially announced

“By getting deeply involved in the movie production, with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible,” Nintendo said at the time.

Now, it appears these plans are going full speed ahead.

The Legend of Zelda could film in New Zealand from late 2025

Following the reveal of the film’s planned release date, a variety of reports emerged around what to expect of this production. As noted by VGC, a new entry on Production List – a production tracking service created by the Film & Television Industry Alliance – seems to confirm this film will be shooting in New Zealand from November 2025 to April 2026.

Notably, these details aren’t confirmed, and they are unlikely to be confirmed soon. We may get glimpses of filming later this year, should the New Zealand location and time frame prove accurate, but until then, these reported details remain pure speculation.

Should this information be legitimate, New Zealand would admittedly be a very good choice for the aesthetic of The Legend of Zelda. Many fantasy productions – most famously, The Lord of the Rings – have chosen New Zealand as a filming ground, for its lush forests and green mountains. It makes for idyllic fantasy scenery, and we can certainly think of a few key spots where The Legend of Zelda‘s natural sights could be brought to life.

For now, we’ll need to wait to see more of this production – but at the very least, the planned release date for the film is much sooner than expected, and so news is likely to arrive sooner, rather than later.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

stardew valley baldurs gate mod
?>
News

Baldur's Gate mod for Stardew Valley will be restored, following DMCA outcry

Baldur's Village will be allowed back on Nexus Mods shortly.

Leah J. Williams
monster hunter wilds fastest-selling game capcom
?>
News

Monster Hunter Wilds has now sold 10 million copies

The game continues to break records for Capcom.

Leah J. Williams
yoko shimomura bafta fellowship
?>
News

Video game composer Yoko Shimomura to receive BAFTA Fellowship

Shimomura has worked on an array of warmly-remembered video game soundtracks.

Leah J. Williams
eidos-montreal layoffs
?>
News

Eidos-Montreal is laying off even more staff

This is the second round of layoffs to hit the studio in two years.

Leah J. Williams
vlad circus curse of asmodeus
?>
News

Vlad Circus sequel announced by Aussie publisher Blowfish Studios

The Big Top is calling your name.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login