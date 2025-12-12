News > PC

The Game Awards 2025 Official Winner List

12 Dec 2025 4:55
The Game Awards 2025 delivered another unforgettable evening, honouring the year’s standout achievements in gaming while teasing exciting future releases. This year’s ceremony stood out for its strong indie presence, with three independent titles vying for the top prize, Game of the Year signalling a vibrant shift in the industry.

Ultimately, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 emerged as the undisputed champion, securing Game of the Year along with a record breaking sweep of seven additional categories, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best Role Playing Game.

From innovative narratives to groundbreaking audio and esports triumphs, here’s the full rundown of every winner across all categories:

The Game Awards 2025 Winners

CategoryWinner
Game of the YearClair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Game DirectionClair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best NarrativeClair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Art DirectionClair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Score and MusicClair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Audio DesignBattlefield 6
Best PerformanceJennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
Games for ImpactSouth of Midnight
Innovation in AccessibilityDoom: The Dark Ages
Best Ongoing GameNo Man’s Sky
Best Community SupportBaldur’s Gate 3
Best Independent GameClair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Debut Indie GameClair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Mobile GameUmamusume: Pretty Derby
Best VR/AR GameThe Midnight Walk
Best Action GameHades 2
Best Action/Adventure GameHollow Knight: Silksong
Best Role-Playing GameClair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Fighting GameFatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Best Family GameDonkey Kong Bananza
Best Sim/Strategy GameFinal Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
Best Sports/Racing GameMario Kart World
Best Multiplayer GameARC Raiders
Content Creator of the YearMoistCr1TiKaL
Best Esports GameCounter-Strike 2
Best Esports AthleteChovy
Best Esports TeamTeam Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)
Best AdaptationThe Last of Us Season 2
Players’ VoiceWuthering Waves
Most Anticipated GameGrand Theft Auto 6
