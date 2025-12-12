The Game Awards 2025 Official Winner List

The Game Awards 2025 delivered another unforgettable evening, honouring the year’s standout achievements in gaming while teasing exciting future releases. This year’s ceremony stood out for its strong indie presence, with three independent titles vying for the top prize, Game of the Year signalling a vibrant shift in the industry.
Ultimately, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 emerged as the undisputed champion, securing Game of the Year along with a record breaking sweep of seven additional categories, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best Role Playing Game.
What a night at #TheGameAwards!— Sandfall Interactive – CO:E33 out now! (@SandfallGames) December 12, 2025
As our team celebrates this unforgettable evening, we want to raise our glasses and celebrate with you 🥂
Thank you to everyone who helped bring Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to life. Thank you to all our players for your passion, the love you’ve… pic.twitter.com/gfWrt6VUQR
From innovative narratives to groundbreaking audio and esports triumphs, here’s the full rundown of every winner across all categories:
The Game Awards 2025 Winners
|Category
|Winner
|Game of the Year
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Best Game Direction
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Best Narrative
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Best Art Direction
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Best Score and Music
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Best Audio Design
|Battlefield 6
|Best Performance
|Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
|Games for Impact
|South of Midnight
|Innovation in Accessibility
|Doom: The Dark Ages
|Best Ongoing Game
|No Man’s Sky
|Best Community Support
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|Best Independent Game
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Best Debut Indie Game
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Best Mobile Game
|Umamusume: Pretty Derby
|Best VR/AR Game
|The Midnight Walk
|Best Action Game
|Hades 2
|Best Action/Adventure Game
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|Best Role-Playing Game
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Best Fighting Game
|Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
|Best Family Game
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Best Sim/Strategy Game
|Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
|Best Sports/Racing Game
|Mario Kart World
|Best Multiplayer Game
|ARC Raiders
|Content Creator of the Year
|MoistCr1TiKaL
|Best Esports Game
|Counter-Strike 2
|Best Esports Athlete
|Chovy
|Best Esports Team
|Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)
|Best Adaptation
|The Last of Us Season 2
|Players’ Voice
|Wuthering Waves
|Most Anticipated Game
|Grand Theft Auto 6