The Game Awards 2025 Official Winner List

The Game Awards 2025 delivered another unforgettable evening, honouring the year’s standout achievements in gaming while teasing exciting future releases. This year’s ceremony stood out for its strong indie presence, with three independent titles vying for the top prize, Game of the Year signalling a vibrant shift in the industry.

Ultimately, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 emerged as the undisputed champion, securing Game of the Year along with a record breaking sweep of seven additional categories, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best Role Playing Game.

What a night at #TheGameAwards!

As our team celebrates this unforgettable evening, we want to raise our glasses and celebrate with you 🥂



Thank you to everyone who helped bring Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to life. Thank you to all our players for your passion, the love you’ve… pic.twitter.com/gfWrt6VUQR — Sandfall Interactive – CO:E33 out now! (@SandfallGames) December 12, 2025

From innovative narratives to groundbreaking audio and esports triumphs, here’s the full rundown of every winner across all categories:

The Game Awards 2025 Winners